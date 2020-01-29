3.3 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
South African government says that a Suspected case of Corona Virus has been detected in Zambia

By Chief Editor
The South African government has revealed that a case suspected to be that of the deadly Corona virus has been detected in Zambia.

Giving a status update on the outbreak, South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize stated that Zambia is currently dealing with a suspected case of Corona virus.

Zambia’s Health Ministry was not immediately available for a comment.

Dr Mkhize said South Africa is closely monitoring all cases and assured that no case has been reported in that country.

He said the screaming has been intensified at all ports of entry.

Dr Mkhize reassured the nation that South Africa is prepared for the possibility of the coronavirus reaching the country.

The Health Minister cautioned against fake news during this period, saying the Ministry will give regular updates.

He outlined the precautionary measures being taken by the government to detect any contact with the virus.

Special measures have been introduced in OR Tambo International Airport where travellers on direct aircraft from China are required to complete a questionnaire for possible contact tracing.

3 COMMENTS

  2. I don’t believe it as for now am waiting for Chitalu to Confirm.UPND surrogates especially based in SA Shameless they are tacking Zambia day and night with fake news in the name of regime change.

  3. There is no need for us to divulge information when no factual test results have been disclosed. We are not going to lie to you. We deal with facts. Nothing less.if anything is confirmed the official channels will inform the nation.

