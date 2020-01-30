The Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma has banned Lawyer Keith Mweemba from appearing in his court in a matter were Former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is accused of defaming the President .

Magistrate Kaoma has also directed that Mr. Mweemba be reported to the Law Association of Zambia for his alleged disrespectful behaviour.

Magistrate Kaoma says walking out of court without permission amounts to contempt of court and that such behaviour should not be allowed.

Magistrate Kaoma has since advised Mr. Kambwili to find another lawyer as Mr. Mweemba will not be allowed to take part in these proceedings.

Earlier the defence made an application for the matter to be adjourned so that Mr. Kambwili can go to the hospital as he is not feeling well.

In its ruling, the court directed that since the participation of the accused person will not be needed the defence can go ahead and cross-examine the witness on the stand before adjourning the matter.

It was at this point that Keith Mweemba asked for permission to leave the court leaving the suspect with no legal representation.

And in response to Mr Kambwili’s concerns, magistrate Kaoma said all the defense needed was to make an application to allow the accused to go to the hospital so that the matter can go on in his absence.

In this matter, Mr. Kambwili is accused of defaming the President with the aim of bringing his name into contempt and ridicule.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Jonas Zimba is expected to report a man only identified as Chiinga to Central Police for issuing threats on his life .

Mr. Zimba told ZNBC News that Chiinga and many others were allegedly in the company of Mr. Kambwili when they issued the threats.

And, Mr. Zimba has said he will write a complaints letter to Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma regarding the conduct of Mr. Kambwili outside the court room.

It is alleged that Mr. Kambwili confronted the prosecution outside the court

