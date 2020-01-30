The Patents and Companies Registration Agency says it will this year start registering companies via mobile phones.

PACRA Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Bwembya says the move is aimed at making company registration easier and more accessible to businesses.

Mr Bwembya has told ZNBC News in an interview that the Agency has witnessed an increase in the number of business registrations from 10 thousand in 2018 to 28 thousand in 2019.

He said with this increase it will be more convenient for people willing to register on their mobile phones.

Mr Bwembya also urged company owners to be compliant with the regulations, because the Agency will not relent to deregister non-compliant companies.

He adds that PACRA will next week deregister two hundred recognized companies if they do not come forward.

[Read 45 times, 45 reads today]