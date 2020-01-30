4.8 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 30, 2020
type here...
Economy

PACRA to start registrering companies via Mobile Phones

By Chief Editor
8
1
Economy PACRA to start registrering companies via Mobile Phones
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Patents and Companies Registration Agency says it will this year start registering companies via mobile phones.

PACRA Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Bwembya says the move is aimed at making company registration easier and more accessible to businesses.

Mr Bwembya has told ZNBC News in an interview that the Agency has witnessed an increase in the number of business registrations from 10 thousand in 2018 to 28 thousand in 2019.

He said with this increase it will be more convenient for people willing to register on their mobile phones.

Mr Bwembya also urged company owners to be compliant with the regulations, because the Agency will not relent to deregister non-compliant companies.

He adds that PACRA will next week deregister two hundred recognized companies if they do not come forward.

[Read 45 times, 45 reads today]
Previous articleZambia’s Inflation rate continues its upward Trend
Next articleSeer 1 allegedly endorses HH for 2021 General Elections

1 COMMENT

  1. Mobile phones won’t make it any easier if people still have to queue up to come pay and have their proposed business/company names approved from PACRA offices.
    What PACRA needs is an online registration system that works all the time and such that in the whole process of registration one doesn’t visit a PACRA office for anything.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 2

Seer 1 allegedly endorses HH for 2021 General Elections

Andrew Ejimadu the South African Based Nigerian Self styled "prophet" also known as "Seer 1" has thrown his...
Read more
Economy

PACRA to start registrering companies via Mobile Phones

Chief Editor - 1
The Patents and Companies Registration Agency says it will this year start registering companies via mobile phones. PACRA Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Bwembya says the...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia’s Inflation rate continues its upward Trend

Chief Editor - 1
The annual inflation rate in Zambia has climbed to 12.5 percent for the Month of January 2020 from the previous 11.7 percent in the...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

C. Nichole discusses Pan African Think Tank

staff - 2
C.Nichole, a businesswoman and Urban Pop singer from the United States. She recently started a non-profit called "Pan African Think Tank". A "think tank"...
Read more
General News

Lusaka Magistrate advises Chishimba Kambwili to find another Lawyer

Chief Editor - 14
The Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma has banned Lawyer Keith Mweemba from appearing in his court in a matter were Former Roan Member of Parliament...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian Father and Daughter develop App to help solve youth unemployment

Economy Chief Editor - 6
By Kalima Nkonde In a unique, intergenerational and gender business partnership, a 60 year old father and his 30 year old daughter have come up...
Read more

Standoff between Vedanta, Zambia continues over KCM

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Vedanta Vedanta Resources Limited says it will this year continue to pursue their rights in respect of the Konkola Copper Mines in which the...
Read more

PF government will endeavour to develop the railway and aviation sectors-Kafwaya

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says the government will endeavour to develop the railway and aviation sectors with the aim of developing...
Read more

Economic Association of Zambia to attend the ITB Berlin tourism event in Germany

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The appetite to sell Zambia in Germany is rising with key Zambian organizations showing interest in wanting to participate in the world’s leading travel...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 45 times, 45 reads today]