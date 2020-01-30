Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu has hailed the cordial and closer ties that have existed between Zambia and Zimbabwe since the time of the liberation struggle particularly, for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The President described the relations between Zambia and Zimbabwe as inseparable and that the collaboration between the two countries is further enhanced by the membership of the duo to the SADC, African Union and other regional and multilateral bodies.

The Head of State recalls how the two countries are fondly referred to as Siamese twins adding that Zambia and Zimbabwe has been working very well since the liberation days.

“As you go back to Zimbabwe, please convey a message of solidarity to my brother President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Your Excellency, thank you so much and God bless you and wish you well in your future endeavors,” the President said.

The President said this when Zimbabwe’s High Commissioner to Zambia Gertrude Ratidzo Takawira, paid a courtesy call on him to bid farewell as she winds down her tour of duty in Zambia.

Earlier, the High Commissioner expressed gratitude to President Lungu for the support rendered to her during her tour of duty in Zambia.

She applauded specifically the support that the Zambian Government rendered to Zimbabwe in 2016 when the country faced food shortages due to drought and Zambia came to that country’s aid.

“Thankyou for your support, generosity and hospitality that made me very comfortable during my stay in Zambia,” the High Commissioner said.

