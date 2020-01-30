Andrew Ejimadu the South African Based Nigerian Self styled “prophet” also known as “Seer 1” has thrown his support behind United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema, for next years presidential elections.
In a video recently released from South Africa in which he endorsed Hichilema, “Seer 1” swore that he would ‘drop his mic’ and stop preaching his satanic “gospel” if Mr Hichilema did not win the 2021 elections.
The flamboyant “prophet” further claimed that his “ancestral powers” were greater than powers of Jesus Christ, adding that he would use them to ensure that the ruling Patriotic Front was defeated and Hichilema installed as President of the Republic of Zambia.
In the video which has gone viral, the self styled “seer” openly challenged the power of Christ and threatened to kill Patriotic Front officials using his mystical powers.
A strong advocate of Hichilema, “Seer 1” emphasised that he had no heart and that was ready to kill for the UPND leader.
Andrew Ejimadu, who once run a “Church” called Christ Freedom Ministries in Lusaka, was deported from Zambia in April 2017, for encouraging unorthodox practices among his congregants, amid reports of rape of his “congregants” including underage children.
Why are all these witches interested in Zambia we must find out there may be a reason not known to most of the people in the nation.
The only solution to all these deceivers is not to relax in prayers for this nation just imagine all these characters are always at door of this nation knocking that they should enter to do what , why don’t they go other countries like Tanzania Malawi Congo Mozambique to name a few of our neighbors they are all fighting for Zambia.
I didn’t think Zambia is such a rich country everyone is dying for, well Zambians must wake up and see what you have in your country.
Seer 1 did not endorse hh, but spoke about how he didn’t like the man. He too was like many Zambians who believed the malice thrown at him even when they don’t know the man personally. PF cadres will troop to this article throwing shade at a man they barely know. This writer should tell pf to confess, they’re being exposed and the whole nation is watching and listening
OK, where is the video? before we warn HH
Seer 1, please leave HH out of this. HH does not need your endorsement because the people of Zambia have suffered enough under the leadership of Edgar Lunhu who as we speak is probably enjoying Jameson in state house while the country is on auto pilot.
UPND should also take time to respond to this. Either accepting an endorsement or rejecting it
HH and UPND do not need the endorsement of political scavengers of criminal repute. The people of Zambia have decided and this hyena has smelt the change in the wind.
It is exactly this kind of nonsense HH must distance himself from to avoid treason charges that risk his inevitable election come 2021.
We are not at all surprised that (HH), a self confessed Free Masson is in cahoots with this cheap crook from Nigeria.
(HH) has the blood of innocent miners on his hands. Privatization. Panama.
Yes,it’s a case of birds of the same feathers,he’s desperation is at all time worrying,can please UPND react to the endorsement.
Watched entire video and didn’t hear seer1 endorse HH. Actually he said he didn’t like the guy!!!
I thought this guy has no substance. alas! every jim and jack in PF is jumping around, I am taking interest now. Tiye nayo,