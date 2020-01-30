Andrew Ejimadu the South African Based Nigerian Self styled “prophet” also known as “Seer 1” has thrown his support behind United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema, for next years presidential elections.

In a video recently released from South Africa in which he endorsed Hichilema, “Seer 1” swore that he would ‘drop his mic’ and stop preaching his satanic “gospel” if Mr Hichilema did not win the 2021 elections.

The flamboyant “prophet” further claimed that his “ancestral powers” were greater than powers of Jesus Christ, adding that he would use them to ensure that the ruling Patriotic Front was defeated and Hichilema installed as President of the Republic of Zambia.

In the video which has gone viral, the self styled “seer” openly challenged the power of Christ and threatened to kill Patriotic Front officials using his mystical powers.

A strong advocate of Hichilema, “Seer 1” emphasised that he had no heart and that was ready to kill for the UPND leader.

Andrew Ejimadu, who once run a “Church” called Christ Freedom Ministries in Lusaka, was deported from Zambia in April 2017, for encouraging unorthodox practices among his congregants, amid reports of rape of his “congregants” including underage children.

