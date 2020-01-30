2.1 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 30, 2020
type here...
Economy

Zambian Father and Daughter develop App to help solve youth unemployment

By Chief Editor
25
2
Economy Zambian Father and Daughter develop App to help solve youth unemployment
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Kalima Nkonde

In a unique, intergenerational and gender business partnership, a 60 year old father and his 30 year old daughter have come up with a digital solution to youth unemployment. The Zambian father and his daughter, have developed a youth employment creation app which is currently on google play store with potential to be a game changer in the fight against Youth unemployment especially in sub Saharan Africa.

Lusaka based, retired Chartered Accountant, Mwansa Prospery Chalwe and his Johannesburg based, IT professional daughter, Musonda Chalwe, through their firm, Prosper Knowledge Solutions, have developed a Youth Employment Creation App (YECA).

“We carried out extensive research on the youth unemployment problem by reading different countries youth unemployment interventions, reports by ILO,UN, World bank, Africa Development bank, University research papers and found out that the only solution to solving massive youth unemployment in Africa was through the promotion of youth entrepreneurship and self-employment,” Chalwe explained the process behind their solution.

“We were particularly inspired by the report from the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) which found out that two out five or 40% of youth want to go into business and but they lack the information and knowledge on how to go about it. We then decided that since most modern youth spend a substantial time on cell phones, developing an App to disseminate information and knowledge to youth on how to go into business has potential to reach and inspire millions of young people to determine their own destiny,” He added.
The App is particularly targeted at unemployed youth, school leavers, college and university graduates, informal sector entrepreneurs but it can also be useful to retirees and those retrenched or any business start-up candidate.

“In practical terms, among the features of the app, it provides guidance on steps of how to start a formal business, it has an interactive self-evaluation feature of whether you can be a successful entrepreneur, it also provides over 1,000 business ideas to those who cannot come up with their own ideas, it has in app links on where to get finance and business management skills, it provides basic practical guidelines in how to manage a small business. The YECA app is a one stop shop for current and potential youth entrepreneurs,” Chalwe said.

The developers believe that given the treasure trove of knowledge that they gained through the one year extensive research, they know unemployment interventions that do not work and those can work. They are inviting governments in sub Saharan Africa and international organizations to work with them to design individual countries youth unemployment programmes which could make use of YECA as the anchor tool to complement the other interventions and programmes.

“ It is recognized by reputable organisations like the African Development Bank that solutions to solving youth unemployment lie in the collaboration between government and the private sector. I would, therefore, appeal to the Zambian government to seriously consider partnering with us. We have practical solutions to solving youth unemployment and the YECA app is just one of the tools that can be used in tandem with other interventions,” Chalwe, the Co- founder of Prosper Knowledge Solutions urged government. “ We have a full knowledge of all the reasons why youth unemployment programmes fail around the world and we know how they can be avoided.”

The YECA developers believe that through the use of mobile phone technology and casting the knowledge and information net wider, it would be possible for countries to unearth the hidden and latent entrepreneur talent and unleash youth innovation. The app can be down loaded from Google play store or through the company website www.youthemploymentcreation.com.  

[Read 195 times, 195 reads today]
Previous articleNo case of Corona virus in Zambia-Health Minister
Next articleGovernment to establish the Forensic Human DNA Laboratory-Dora Siliya

2 COMMENTS

  1. It is such novel proactive ideas that will get Zambia and indeed sub Saharan Africa out of the rut of desperation and unemployment. A vibrant entrepreneurial spirited populace coupled with a booming SME sector will bring about meaningful development to any given nation.

  2. With so many free apps why should the unemployed pay for something the can freely research on their own. Anyway, I give props to the creators of this app, at least they are trying to meet a need in our country. They must be trying to recoup their money, it would be nice for government to support such innovation. I’m also trying to come up with an on-demand application that can connect the youth to opportunities out there by making it easier to find actual gigs that can put money in our youth’s pockets.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Lusaka Magistrate advises Chishimba Kambwili to find another Lawyer

The Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma has banned Lawyer Keith Mweemba from appearing in his court in a matter were...
Read more
Rural News

Resolve Eastern Province Wrangles Before they Cost You, SACCORD Cautions PF

Chief Editor - 2
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes SACCORD has warned the ruling PF in Eastern Province that their party risks being...
Read more
Feature Politics

Lusaka PF members want former State House permanent secretary expelled from the party

Chief Editor - 1
The Patriotic Front leadership in Lusaka Province has presented a petition to the party Central Committee calling for the expulsion of former State House...
Read more
General News

All Grade 9s who fail Exams will have to repeat as Internal Candidates

Chief Editor - 0
General Education Minister DAVID MABUMBA says all grade 9 candidates who fail exams will now have to repeat grade 9 and sit for examinations...
Read more
General News

Government to establish the Forensic Human DNA Laboratory-Dora Siliya

Chief Editor - 0
The government says it is in the process of establishing the Forensic Human DNA Laboratory and a Forensic Pathology laboratory. Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Standoff between Vedanta, Zambia continues over KCM

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Vedanta Vedanta Resources Limited says it will this year continue to pursue their rights in respect of the Konkola Copper Mines in which the...
Read more

PF government will endeavour to develop the railway and aviation sectors-Kafwaya

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says the government will endeavour to develop the railway and aviation sectors with the aim of developing...
Read more

Economic Association of Zambia to attend the ITB Berlin tourism event in Germany

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The appetite to sell Zambia in Germany is rising with key Zambian organizations showing interest in wanting to participate in the world’s leading travel...
Read more

Food Reserve Agency committed to dismantling the debt that it owes farmers

Economy Chief Editor - 12
The Food Reserve Agency has assured farmers that it is committed to dismantling the debt that it owes farmers that supplied the agency with...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 195 times, 195 reads today]