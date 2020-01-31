The United Nations (UN) has described Zambia as a symbol of peace and political stability in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region.

United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres has hailed Zambia for having remained a beacon of peace and stability in the Southern region as well as being an important member of the global governance body.Mr Guterres has also extolled Zambia for her continued desire to promote peace in the world by remaining one of the major contributor of peace troops to peacekeeping missions in the world.

Mr Guterres said this when he received the letter of credence from Zambia’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency, Ambassador Dr Ngosa Simbyakula at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Before his appointment as Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amb Dr Simbyakula was Zambia’s envoy to the United States of America in Washington DC.He said the UN would continue to offer its total support to the Government of the Republic of Zambia for her effort to continue sending peacekeepers to countries where peace and political stability had remained elusive.

Mr Guterres informed Amb Dr Simbyakula that Zambia had remained an excellent friend and partner to the United Nations especially in the cause of providing shelter and other basic social needs to refugees.

“Zambia has been a symbol of peace and stability in the region. Zambia has been a peacekeeping country and I want to assure you of total support to the Government of the Republic of Zambia. You have played a tremendous role in taking care of refugees. Zambia has been an active member of the UN and we appreciate your role,” Mr Guterres said.

And His Excellency, Amb Dr Simbyakula has pledged Zambia’s commitment and support to the United Nations in its endeavor to achieve the objective for which the global governance body was formed.

Amb Dr Simbyakula said Zambia shall continue to partner with the United Nations in promoting peace anywhere in the world and would therefore continue contributing peace troops to peacekeeping missions.

He said Zambia was an oasis of peace and would therefore wish that all nations to be peaceful.

Amb Dr Simbyakula said climate change was among the challenges Zambia was facing and would work closely with the UN in finding solutions that would mitigate the devastating effects of the phenomenon.

“Mr Secretary General, I bring to you warm greetings from His Excellency, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia. I want to assure of Zambia’s support as we work together to achieve the objectives of the United Nations. Zambia is committed to peace and stability and that is why we shall continue providing out troops to peacekeeping missions. We are an oasis of peace and we want peace to prevail everywhere in the world,” Amb Dr Simbyakula said.

Issued by:

Wallen Simwaka

First Secretary (Press)

Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations

