6.8 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 31, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Electoral Commission of Zambia Plans to Start Voter Registration in May for 2021 Elections

By Chief Editor
19
2
Feature Politics Electoral Commission of Zambia Plans to Start Voter Registration in May...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) plans to start voter registration in May this year with the aim of creating a new voter register for 2021 general elections.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Kryticous Nshindano says the voter registration has been necessitated by the post-election review recommendations from stakeholders and also the delimitation exercise which will give birth to new electoral boundaries.

Mr. NSHINDANO says the voter registration exercise will also enhance register integrity and remove the deceased voters.

Speaking during the media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Nshindano, however, said the new register will only be operational in the 2021 general elections.

He also disclosed that the Commission is currently working on modalities to facilitate for prisoners to vote in 2021 general elections adding that they will work with various stakeholders on the process.

The Chief Electoral Officer said the commission has already started engaging the treasury for funding of the voter registration and 2021 General Elections in order to avert late delivery of materials.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nshindano has disclosed that two of the 11 bidders have appealed against the intention by the Commission to award Al Ghurair of Dubai to print the 2021 ballot papers.

He said following the appeal, the Zambia Public Procurement Authority will guide the commission after its complete review of bids and associated documents.

Mr. Nshindano further said the move by the commission to discontinue sponsoring observers to the printing of ballots papers outside, will save the country over 4 point 8 Million Kwacha based on the 2016 general elections budget.

He said the ECZ decision to sponsor observers was done out of goodwill and has no legal obligation to do so adding that is not sustainable in the current economic situation.

Mr. Nshindano however said those that want to observe are free to do so stating that they should communicate with the commission so that they help facilitate logistical support such as access to the facility and other administrative matters.

And on the delimitation exercise, Mr. Nshindano said that the commission is currently reviewing the submissions and recommendations from stakeholders.

He said the Commission will compile a report that will be tabled before parliament for consideration in February.

Mr. Nshindano, however, said the approval of the recommendations to change the number of constituencies is subject to the Constitutional Amendment process.

[Read 139 times, 139 reads today]
Previous articleUPND and NDC to pull out of Chilubi By-Election if ECZ does not resolve electoral violence in three days
Next articleLwandamina Seeks Better February after Bruising January

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Lwandamina Seeks Better February after Bruising January

George Lwandamina hopes Zesco United can put behind their January's woes in this Saturday’s CAF Champions League Group A...
Read more
Feature Politics

Electoral Commission of Zambia Plans to Start Voter Registration in May for 2021 Elections

Chief Editor - 2
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) plans to start voter registration in May this year with the aim of creating a new voter register...
Read more
Feature Politics

UPND and NDC to pull out of Chilubi By-Election if ECZ does not resolve electoral violence in three days

Chief Editor - 0
Two political parties participating in the Chilubi parliamentary by-elections have given the Electoral Commission of Zambia a three days ultimatum to resolve alleged incidences...
Read more
Headlines

Another Police Post get burnt by Residents

Chief Editor - 13
Residents in Kakaindu area of Solwezi District in North-Western Province have burnt down a Police Post after word went round that police were holding...
Read more
Feature Politics

Appologize to Vice President Wina ,MP for Katombora Derrick Livune advised

editor - 12
The Non-governmental Gender Organisations' Coordinating Council has joined others in calling on Derrick Livune, Member of Parliament for Katombora to apologize to Vice President...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND and NDC to pull out of Chilubi By-Election if ECZ does not resolve electoral violence in three days

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
Two political parties participating in the Chilubi parliamentary by-elections have given the Electoral Commission of Zambia a three days ultimatum to resolve alleged incidences...
Read more

Appologize to Vice President Wina ,MP for Katombora Derrick Livune advised

Feature Politics editor - 12
The Non-governmental Gender Organisations' Coordinating Council has joined others in calling on Derrick Livune, Member of Parliament for Katombora to apologize to Vice President...
Read more

Dr Ngosa Simbyakula is Zambia’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations

Feature Politics editor - 15
The United Nations (UN) has described Zambia as a symbol of peace and political stability in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region. United Nations...
Read more

Constitutional Court throws out HH’s case over President Lungu not handing over power to Speaker

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 44
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a case in which UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was challenging President Edgar Lungu’s decision not to hand over power...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 139 times, 139 reads today]