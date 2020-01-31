-1 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 31, 2020
Facebook takes down Seer 1’s page for hate speech

By editor
Social media giant Facebook has today taken down a page belonging to controversial South Africa-based Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimandu popularly known as Seer 1, on grounds that it violated its community standards on bullying and hate speech.

A check on Facebook Friday morning revealed that Seer 1’s page which had thousands of followers was unpublished.

In a video recording that has gone viral on social media, Seer 1 is seen making threats against unnamed Ministers in the PF government, some members of parliament and mayors whom he says had sought assistance of his “powers” to win elections.

He told them to return the power in 20 days from Sunday last week or face death.

In another live video which he dubbed address to the nation of Zambia, over 22,000 people are believed to have watched the broadcast in which he reiterated his threats.

It is believed that some high ranking Zambian officials wrote to Facebook to protest over Seer’s threat saying it has potential to destabilize the nation.

Previous articleDr Ngosa Simbyakula is Zambia’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations

  1. QUOTE: “Loose lips sink ships”.

    Its so interesting to see how LT is closely following this guy, so people just woke up early in the morning to check on his facebook page. whao! he seems to be a nut in some people”s rear anatomy.

