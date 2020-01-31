2.4 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 31, 2020
UPND and NDC threaten to pull out of Chilubi by-election

The UPND and the National Democratic Congress have threatened to pull out from the Chilubi Parliamentary by election should the Electoral Commission of Zambia fail to address the electoral related concerns they have raised.

The two political parties have given the ECZ three days in which to address the concerns among them bribery, violence and intimidation all perpetrated by the ruling Patriotic Front to disadvantage other players.

UPND Chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo told Journalists at a joint media briefing today that the ECZ despite having been notified, have allowed the PF to distribute materials to the electorate among them food through the DMMU, clothing and money which amounts to vote buying.

Mr Nkombo said the election must be postponed until a level playing field is created for all political parties to campaign.

He said it is regrettable that the ECZ has failed to take charge of the election and have instead allowed the PF to carryout their mandate.

And Mr Nkombo said Chilubi has turned into a war zone and the two political parties do not want to lose any life.

Meanwhile, Mr Nkombo says the Electoral Commission of Zambia has confirmed writing to the Disaster Management and Mitigarion Unit warning them against distributing mealie meal to Chilubi because it amounts to Electoral malpractice.

He expressed hope that the ECZ will be compelled to act on the volatile environment in Chilubi to prevent any loss of life.

And speaking at the same briefing, NDC spokesperson Saboi Imboela said her party will be compelled to pull out if the ECZ does not act to prevent loss of lives.

She said it is sad that the PF has taken over the mandate of the ECZ and are breaking the law with impunity.

Facebook takes down Seer 1's page for hate speech
Appologize to Vice President Wina ,MP for Katombora Derrick Livune advised

  4. Stop crying you know that you can’t win Chilubi that’s why you are crying. Even during general elections you Will cry. Prepare adequately we don’t want you to cry, it will be a clean game

