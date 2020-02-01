The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has warned broadcast stations in the country against relying on social media stories to aid bullying and hate among the people.
IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma said that some social media stories can compromise the unity and security of the nation. Ms. Mapoma said that the Authority has observed with concern the growing tendency and excitement by some broadcast stations to rely on unverified social media stories, adding that IBA expects Broadcasting Stations to be professional and avoid deliberate moves aimed at ignoring conditions for which their licences were issued.
The IBA Director-General said that the authority has also noted the high levels of laissez-faire attitude among some broadcasters, leading to more Phone-in programs that are heavily dependent on issues from social media.
Ms. Mapoma has reminded broadcasting stations that they have a duty to abide by the IBA Act and other broadcasting regulations.
Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya has implored the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to harmonize the issuance of radio station licenses.
Ms. Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson wondered why some community radio stations have managed to go nationwide while others have not, saying IBA should ensure it differentiates ownership and principles of each category of radio licenses so that people are not left with a lot of questions.
Speaking after touring Radio Chimwemwe in Ndola, Ms. Siliya further said Community radio stations should provide content that will respond to the needs of the people in areas where they operate.
This is timely advice. Fake news seems to be the order of the day in this country. A lot of false news has been spread about me including that I was fired from government and yet no single document has been released by the office of the president stating so. Some fake news has even made me look like I am violent and yet no single video or evidence of me being violent exists. My advice is that take every social media news with a pinch of salt. Kz
Seer 1 appears to have caused major damage to the PF.
1.The Religious Affairs Minister(Full Cabinet Minister) held a press briefing on Seer 1.
2.Several Senior PF Ministers and party officials issued.
3.Now the IBA is also issuing the warning.
Just like in the movies, the weakest spot on the vicious beast has been exposed by Seer 1.
ALL FORCES MUST AIM FOR THE HEART OF THE BEAST.
