Sports

Birthday Boy Chamanga Knocks Out Power

By sports
Life began at 40 for veteran ex-Chipolopolo striker James Chamanga on Sunday when his lone goal inspired Red Arrows to an away victory over ten-man Power Dynamos.

Chamanga had a 40th birthday to remember at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe when his 2nd minute goal handed Arrows a 1-0 victory over Power.

The striker turned-in Francis Simwanza’s corner to take his league tally to 11 goals this season and tied with leading scorer and Zesco United striker Jesse Were.

But it was Power who played all the football thereafter but could not find a way through Arrows’ disciplined defence.

Arrows then bolstered their iron wall with the arrival of defensive midfielder Paul Katema who replaced Evans Musonda in the 47th minute to suffocate any creativity by Power’s playmaker Larry Bwalya.

Power then suffered a major setback when midfielder Benson Sakala took a rare early shower when he received his second booking of the day in the 88th minute.

The result saw Power sustain their second successive league loss under Mutapa to whose seven-match unbeaten run was ended by Lusaka Dynamos on January 26 in a2-1 away loss.

Arrows are sixth on 32 points, six behind leaders Nkana while Power are 10th 28 points after picking up one point from their last three games.

