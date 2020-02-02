By Dr. Joze Manda
The Parliamentary by-election race in Chilubi district has tightened significantly over the past one week and PF candidate Francis Mulenga Fube is most likely to win the elections set for February 13th despite the PF losing some support amid widespread anger over corruption allegation, economical challenges, and high unemployment.
Pollsters put the PF well ahead of its nearest rivals the main opposition UPND, who are seating at only 20%.
The margin of victory of 65% for PF predicted by pollsters is large enough for Fube to win.
The PF’s lead, despite its reduced margin because of voter apathy, means the party will be mathematically assured of more than 50 percent of votes that will be cast during the by-election, given the uncertainties inherent to forecasting – an outcome of 50% of the votes is guaranteed without any doubt which also means PF will definitely retain their seat.
The confidence and the popularity of the PF candidate has added more advantage to the PF chance of an absolute victory. In his own words, the ruling PF Chilubi parliamentary candidate Mulenga Fube said a few weeks ago that the only thing that concerned him about the Chilubi by-election was the margin with which he will win the election. He said,
“I have won already; I am just working on the margins. It just has to be wider.”
It is also important to acknowledge and accept that PF has lost some support amid widespread anger over corruption allegation, economical challenges, and high unemployment but we must also always remember that the connection between economics and politics is clearly visible. Economic production sustains human life which, for most people, is the most important concern in life.
The prestige of a democratic government, its rise, and fall, usually depend on its economic performance and that is way Edgar Lungu has put his effort and that of his government in overdrive to cartel the challenges we are facing as can be seen with his commitment pledges as 2020 begins.
The predicated Chilubi victory is also an indicator of how we expect the trend to continue of PF winning going through into 2021 and which will culminate into the PF victory during the 2021 general elections.
While Lungu’s PF government is working on its challenges and continue to drive its infrastructure development agenda, the largest opposition, UPND has chosen to bury its head in the sand and refuses to offer genuine solutions, also believes the failures of PF will automatically push them into the ruling party, an unfortunate way to look at things.
UPND’s misfortune is to spend 80% of its available campaign time in urban areas where it has some good numbers than the rural areas where they lack a convincing support base, to the advantage of PF.
Unfortunately, it is the rural areas that comprise the majority; and so, successive ruling parties have played this demography to their advantage over the years.
Dr. Joze Manda is a Political Analyst based in Lusaka.
There are more people in flip flops (amatulopiko) than those on the California Beaches, but their attire is not beach like. Why? Bafwile either they have no shoes or they love the beaches.
Kwena uyu Dr chiwelewele. Just take back the charms imwe and we’ll see if you will win. Yes in the past it was a foregone conclusion because of ubuloshi bwenu ba mambala imwe. Take back those charms.
Listening to recycled lies by politicians. You look at the ‘hopeful’ people in the picture being addressed begging for their votes and ones’ heart gets a sinking feeling for you see a forgotten and information denied citizens doomed to just being a constituency number! Here are people whose usefulness is elections tally! Fifty plus years post independence brother’s sisters and other relatives still look like this! So Chilubi is one big village in some remote corner surrounded with water and maybe thats why many are wearing flip flops as they know not when tragedy that could flood the land could hit! Not easy to swim wearing shoes!
Even if UPND spend 80% making noise in urban areas,people in urban areas e,g Lusaka knows HH and his character very well.people still love PF than UPND only past year poor rainfall caused drought in most parts of the country and hunger loomed due to poor yields on maize grains and load shedding issue also affected the running of micro economy in urban setup.however government officials were available to explain to people causes and mitigation measures.
People want government to improve standards of living by ensuring that a common Zambian affords to eat nsima and able to have their business run .Not false propaganda HH is preaching on social media forgetting that only 0.7 % have daily access to social media information
Absolute sheet! It is Hamble who decides whether or not to put a road or even an ambulance in Chilubi, who is Fube or indeed who is Chilufya in a party which boasts of only one intelligent person in its leadership?
By the way even in UPND there is only one intelligent person in its leadership, Trible HH the rest are mates for the intelligent one to step on.
Such are Zambian politics and yet we spend billions of kwacha doing elections and by elections pretending to be a democratic and christian nation.
