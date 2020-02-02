By Dr. Joze Manda

The Parliamentary by-election race in Chilubi district has tightened significantly over the past one week and PF candidate Francis Mulenga Fube is most likely to win the elections set for February 13th despite the PF losing some support amid widespread anger over corruption allegation, economical challenges, and high unemployment.

Pollsters put the PF well ahead of its nearest rivals the main opposition UPND, who are seating at only 20%.

The margin of victory of 65% for PF predicted by pollsters is large enough for Fube to win.

The PF’s lead, despite its reduced margin because of voter apathy, means the party will be mathematically assured of more than 50 percent of votes that will be cast during the by-election, given the uncertainties inherent to forecasting – an outcome of 50% of the votes is guaranteed without any doubt which also means PF will definitely retain their seat.

The confidence and the popularity of the PF candidate has added more advantage to the PF chance of an absolute victory. In his own words, the ruling PF Chilubi parliamentary candidate Mulenga Fube said a few weeks ago that the only thing that concerned him about the Chilubi by-election was the margin with which he will win the election. He said,

“I have won already; I am just working on the margins. It just has to be wider.”

It is also important to acknowledge and accept that PF has lost some support amid widespread anger over corruption allegation, economical challenges, and high unemployment but we must also always remember that the connection between economics and politics is clearly visible. Economic production sustains human life which, for most people, is the most important concern in life.

The prestige of a democratic government, its rise, and fall, usually depend on its economic performance and that is way Edgar Lungu has put his effort and that of his government in overdrive to cartel the challenges we are facing as can be seen with his commitment pledges as 2020 begins.

The predicated Chilubi victory is also an indicator of how we expect the trend to continue of PF winning going through into 2021 and which will culminate into the PF victory during the 2021 general elections.

While Lungu’s PF government is working on its challenges and continue to drive its infrastructure development agenda, the largest opposition, UPND has chosen to bury its head in the sand and refuses to offer genuine solutions, also believes the failures of PF will automatically push them into the ruling party, an unfortunate way to look at things.

UPND’s misfortune is to spend 80% of its available campaign time in urban areas where it has some good numbers than the rural areas where they lack a convincing support base, to the advantage of PF.

Unfortunately, it is the rural areas that comprise the majority; and so, successive ruling parties have played this demography to their advantage over the years.

Dr. Joze Manda is a Political Analyst based in Lusaka.

