The quest to have Zambia’s founder President recognized with a Nobel Peace Prize for his pursuit of liberty, freedom and self determination received a boost when the Norwegian Nobel Institute accepted a proposed nomination for Dr. Kenneth Kaunda to be considered for the award of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.
The nomination has been filed by Dr. Mwelwa Mulenga and Dr. Earnestine Robertson based in the United States with the supported of Zambia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba.
Others supporting the nomination included Minister of Local Government, Dr. Charles Banda, Professor Bernard Mwansa Nchindila at North-West University in South Africa, and Dr. Chisanga Chanda, an academic based at Claremont Graduate University in the United States.
In a letter dated 29th January 2020 to the nominators, the Norwegian Nobel Committee confirmed and thanked the nominators for the proposal.
The application was filed through the Nobel Institute whose principal duty is to assist the Norwegian Nobel Committee in the task of selecting the recipient(s) of the annual Nobel Peace Prize and to organize the Nobel award event in Oslo.
Mr. Mwamba said Dr. Kaunda’s work towards attaining Peace and Freedom in Africa was so fundamental that its success brought Freedom to millions of people.
He said that with the passing of time, the work, sacrifice and commitment to achieving Peace made by Dr. Kaunda might not be appreciated unless the country helped document the matter and raised his International recognition profile.
He said he was confident that the proposed nomination will receive favourable response among other worthy candidates being considered for the 2020 Nobel Peace as the work done by Dr. Kaunda speaks for itself and is known by all lovers of Peace in the World.
Man of principle, KK is. He was important in the liberation of African States. Had a vision and compassion for Africa and the country.
But at the domestic front, how many people mysteriously disappeared or where jailed under his rule. There was no democracy and limited civil rights. The economy has not recovered from bad policies instituted by the Matero and Mulungushi Reforms.
Will the committee honor a former dictator? We shall see.
I fully endorse the nomination. The founding father of our nation deserves it. He laid the foundation of the peace and stability that still endures not only in Zambia but in the entire region of southern Africa. You cannot talk about Pan-Africanism, The OAU (now AU) or the Frontline States without talking about KK’s role.
@ Number 1, Democracy for a young Zambia was better shelved, consider the lack of peace in countries that attempted that, Malawi and Zambia had dictators who, for all their faults, mainted peace. People were locked up yes, but there were no delibarate assasinations.
Only when the whole of Southern Africa was liberated, and Mandela out of prison did KK give up.
You are so right!!
I am opposed to this nomination, who can forget about the Red Brick torture building, all those people who were eliminated under KK and his brutal regime…please let this man be okay dont insult the freedom fighters that disappeared under his brutal UNIP regime.
KK was a freedom fighter and did not steal from the state unlike Lungu who is a born criminal
Go KK with are with you
Torino get a damn life you PF corrupt sympathizer a$$
Another commendable move by Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, salute your commitment to the motherland. President Kaunda is a great leader who did so much for Southern Africa despite SADC’s ungrateful conduct. Zambia lost a lot in order to liberate our neighbours.
KK is a Malawan.
Malawi will cerebrate.
His group of vigilantes were state sponsored thugs that terrorized innocent citizens.
He locked up Emmanuel’s Mwamba’s former boss on flimsy grounds.
Give KK credit for international relations NOT for domestic affairs.
Zambians have such a short memory. I wonder what would be the opinions of those that were tortured during his era?
“Republican first President Dr Kenneth Kaunda has praised President Edgar Lungu’s leadership style which he says has culminated into tangible development.”
Tell the old man that Nobel peace prize is serious business, not for kaponyas. We shall not support his nomination if he continues to be partisan like above. Doesn’t he know that what he has said is Hamble’s campaign slogan?
And who says that development can only take place under PF? All governments except a very few minority build roads and schools all the time because it is their function. In post independence Zambia KK built roads to connect Lusaka to all provincial capitals, and schools and universities and hospitals, this has continued through various leaders from KK then to Hamble now. The only difference has been…
….. The only difference has been priorities depending on the state of the economy.
When the government changes in 2021 (of course not to Trible HH and Trible UPND) it would be nice if we established an independent commission to investigate how all the money was spent, whether there was proper procurement, whether there were kickbacks etc etc so that we understand exactly how and why in Zambia infrastructure development can run down or ruin our economy. Were amounts spent exaggerated?
My grandfather Chamachakomboka was tortured by the “Munyama” a secret state police. No one in Zambia had courage to challenge KK but the Luapula boy Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba.
Under KK democracy was a choice between KK and non-human creatures such as frog. How honestly a normal person can stand and campaign against the frog? Zambians never had freedom to elect political leadership. Ba Mwamba just sit down!