General News

Inspector General of Police Kanganja warns against instant mob justice

By editor
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Police command has noted with grave concern the growing trend by some members of the public taking the law into their own hands following a spate of gassing of people in communities and some killings that have characterized some parts of our country in the recent past.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says incidents of instant mob justice so far experienced have unfortunately led to loss of innocent people’s lives and have also given criminals a fertile ground to advance their criminal motives.

Mr Kanganja said in the process, government property as well as innocent individuals’ property has been damaged such as police stations and posts, houses and vehicles as has been seen in some Districts on the Copperbelt and North-Western Provinces.

He has appealed to members of the public to avoid at, all costs, taking the law into their own hands.

Mr Kanganja said in instances where members of the public suspect any person of being involved in criminal acts, they are obliged by law to report such a suspected person or persons to the Police and not to commit instant mob justice.

“And once a person is arrested, members of the public are advised to have confidence in the Police. There are processes and investigations that are done to ensure that a water tight case is established against such a person which should lead to securing a conviction before the courts of law”, he added.

Mr Kanganja said the acts of violence to an extent where people vent their anger by damaging Government and individual properties are alien to Zambia and as such should not be condoned.

He said in the case of damaged Police Stations or Posts, people should bear in mind that total absence of security breeds indiscriminate criminal activities leaving people exposed to criminal activities.

“Note that Police Structures are put up by Government at a very huge cost. It is therefore incumbent upon all of us to work in close collaboration and trust so that we together eradicate crime through Police/Community Partnership”, Mr Kanganja has said.

He has called on the media to partner with the police in sensitizing members of the public on the need to desist from vices such as instant mob justice as well as venting anger on infrastructure and Police Officers.

Mr Kanganja said he has since constituted a team of officers working in collaboration with ZICTA to clamp down on people circulating false and alarming information through social media. So far, some people have been arrested and will appear in Court soon while in other instances, investigations have advanced.

On the Chilubi By-election, Mr Kanganja said the campaigns started at a very good and peaceful note but regretted that as the election nears, some pockets of people have been fanning violence.

He has since appealed to all political actors to be tolerant, co-exist and conduct their campaigns within the confines of the Law.

Mr Kanganja informed the electorate in Chilubi that more Police Officers have been deployed to enhance security during the whole electoral process.

He has warned that that all those perpetuating violence will not be spared and those found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law and has instructed all officers countrywide to be very firm but fair as they execute their duties to restore peace and order in the country.

