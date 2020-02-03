8.2 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 3, 2020
type here...
Economy

Airtel introduces non expiry bundles and slashes the data Pay As You Go rate

By Chief Editor
33 views
1
Economy Airtel introduces non expiry bundles and slashes the data Pay As...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Airtel Networks Zambia Plc has introduced non expiry bundles and slashed the data Pay As You Go rate.

Airtel’s Managing Director, Mr Apoorva Mehrotra made the announcement today saying the PAYG rate had been slashed from K1.05 per 1MB to K0.10 per MB.

Mehrotra said Airtel continue to be the most innovative mobile service provider, bringing to its customers affordable products and services and now with the pay as you go rate slashed, subscribers on the Airtel Network will be able to browse on PAYG once the bundle has depleted or when they have not subscribed to any bundle at 10ngwee per each MB used.

In announcing the new non expiry bundles, Mehrotra said there would be 3 categories of non-expiry bundles which also include a 1GB non-expiry bundle costing K90.

“We will have 3 types of expiry bundles which our customers can choose from depending on their usage of course because even non expiry bundles can be depleted. We are happy to announce that customers can now also buy non –expiry bundles of 2.5GB and 5.5GB bundle at K200 and K400 respectively,” he said.

Mehrotra added that the introduction of non-expiry bundles plus the slashing of the date PAYG rate, could not have come at a better time than this after the launch of the 100% 4G Konse Campaign as well as most recently, Airtel TV which has over 30 channels to view from and over 800 videos on demand.”

He said with the slashing of the PAYG rate and the introduction of the non-expiry bundles, more customers will now be able to browse as well as watch Airtel TV which is accessible by downloading the Airtel TV app from Google Play Store or Apple store.

[Read 48 times, 48 reads today]
Previous articleMicho Ready For Chipolopolo Challenge

1 COMMENT

  1. That is innovation, when Zamtel are talking nonse about people’s biometric data collection.

    Please make your simcards non-expiry for subscribers who also live in other countries. Or at least make them intelligent so that as soon as we arrive back in Zambia they autoactivate. Please? Some of us have to be away from Zambia for more than 3 months for work purposes.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 1

Airtel introduces non expiry bundles and slashes the data Pay As You Go rate

Airtel Networks Zambia Plc has introduced non expiry bundles and slashed the data Pay As You Go rate. Airtel’s Managing...
Read more
Feature Sports

Micho Ready For Chipolopolo Challenge

sports - 0
New Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says he is under no illusions about what awaits him as a new Zambia boss. Micho was officially unveiled...
Read more
General News

Protect Wetlands – Kapata

editor - 6
Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata says the regulation of activities in wetlands is important to preserve natural systems. Ms. Kapata says government...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu Concerned With False Preachers

editor - 8
President Edgar Lungu has raised concern over a new movement of deceptive preacher men that are sowing seeds of discord in the country. And President...
Read more
Feature Sports

MONDAY PRO’SHIT LIST

sports - 1
We take our weekly wrap of selected foreign-based stars that were in competitive action over the weekend. But the Austrian and Russian leagues are still...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Britain seeks closer economic ties with Africa following Brexit

Economy editor - 20
Britain is leaving the European Union on Friday, starting the clock on an 11-month transition period during which the country will try to sign...
Read more

The Zambian mining fiscal regime has not been consistently applied over time-CTPD

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Zambia has made some strides in aligning its Mining policy to the Africa Mining Vision, says the Center for Trade Policy and Development. According...
Read more

PACRA to start registrering companies via Mobile Phones

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The Patents and Companies Registration Agency says it will this year start registering companies via mobile phones. PACRA Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Bwembya says the...
Read more

Zambian Father and Daughter develop App to help solve youth unemployment

Economy Chief Editor - 7
By Kalima Nkonde In a unique, intergenerational and gender business partnership, a 60 year old father and his 30 year old daughter have come up...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 48 times, 48 reads today]