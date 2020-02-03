8.3 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 3, 2020
type here...
HealthFeature Health

Government buys masks for Zambian students in Wuhan

By editor
33 views
3
Health Feature Health Government buys masks for Zambian students in Wuhan
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has bought five thousand masks for Zambian students studying in China’s Wuhan Province to protect them from contracting the coronavirus.

Zambia’s Ambassador to China Winnie Chibesakunda says government is also making efforts to buy more masks through its missions in Japan and South Korea.

She says government is looking at giving ten masks to each student in China in the interim.

Ms. Chibesakunda told ZNBC news that the embassy in China has created platforms for sharing of information with students and other Zambians living in China.

She said arrangements are being made to distribute food stuffs to students that are based in that country.

And Ms. Chibesakunda said there is no Zambian in China who has been infected by the coronavirus.

She has thanked the Zambian government for timely intervention and support given to her embassy.

The Envoy further said she has received maximum cooperation from students and other partners in China.

She has since urged parents with students in China to remain calm as government is making progress to help everyone who is in need.

Can wearing a face mask protect you from the new coronavirus?

If it’s a regular surgical face mask, the answer is “no,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-disease specialist at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told Live Science.

Influenza will infect, hospitalize and even kill thousands upon thousands of Americans this year, but most people aren’t thinking of taking the same precautions for that illness.

A better way to avoid getting the coronavirus is to, first and foremost, postpone any travel to China, where the virus originated and has infected more than 11,000 people.

You can also thoroughly wash your hands; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are sick; and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces,

[Read 130 times, 130 reads today]
Previous articleGovernment should address difficulty Zambians face in accessing Car Insurance benefits after accidents

3 COMMENTS

  1. But what measures have Zambia put in place for returning Chinese Nationals who could potentially be carrying the Virus? Or this has to wait until after the by-election in Chilubi?

    Prevention is cheaper than cure.

    God bless Zambia.

    • What is coronavirus?
      A coronavirus is a type of virus. As a group, coronaviruses are common across the world. Typical symptoms of coronavirus include fever and a cough that may progress to a severe pneumonia causing shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

      Generally, coronavirus can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people, and those with long-term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease.

      Novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) is a new strain of coronavirus first identified in Wuhan City, China.

  2. While you are still struggling with the provision of simple masks, our Chinese friends have just constructed a hospital in 10 days.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Healtheditor - 3

Government buys masks for Zambian students in Wuhan

Government has bought five thousand masks for Zambian students studying in China’s Wuhan Province to protect them from contracting...
Read more
General News

Government should address difficulty Zambians face in accessing Car Insurance benefits after accidents

editor - 0
  The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging Government to scrutinize the delivery of motor vehicle insurance services in Zambia, since it...
Read more
Feature Column

Civil Society demands for 2021 diaspora vote

editor - 3
A Consortium of Civil Society Organisations has demanded that Zambians living in the Diaspora must be accorded their Constitutional right to vote in 2021...
Read more
Headlines

Government directs Chambeshi Metals to resume operations

editor - 0
Government has directed Chambeshi metals which is currently on Care and Maintenance to resume operations in the next three months. About 229 workers were earmarked...
Read more
Feature Politics

Zamtel to capture facial Biometrics in attempt to improve online safety

editor - 7
State owned telecommunications company Zamtel says capturing facial biometrics of all mobile phone customers is an important step towards the prevention of mobile fraud. Giving...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Calls for Board of Biosafety Authority to be dissolved after granting permits for imports of GMO’s

Feature Health editor - 29
The African Consumer Union has demanded that the Board of the Biosafety Authority be dissolved as it is a danger a danger to the...
Read more

Zambia Environmental Management Agency Toothless

Feature Health editor - 12
By Concerned Citizens It is again that time of year that Zambia faces enormous waterborne diseases that include the lethal Cholera Outbreaks. Cholera is endemic to...
Read more

The Chinese Contraceptive pill is not a herbal drug and is illegal-ZAMRA

Feature Health Chief Editor - 10
The Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has disclosed that the initial test results for the Chinese Contraceptive pill have indicated that it is not...
Read more

Monsanto ordered to pay $289 million in world’s first Roundup cancer trial

Feature Health editor - 15
A California jury on Friday found Monsanto liable in a lawsuit filed by a man who alleged the company’s glyphosate-based weed-killers, including Roundup, caused...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 130 times, 130 reads today]