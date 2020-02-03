Government has bought five thousand masks for Zambian students studying in China’s Wuhan Province to protect them from contracting the coronavirus.

Zambia’s Ambassador to China Winnie Chibesakunda says government is also making efforts to buy more masks through its missions in Japan and South Korea.

She says government is looking at giving ten masks to each student in China in the interim.

Ms. Chibesakunda told ZNBC news that the embassy in China has created platforms for sharing of information with students and other Zambians living in China.

She said arrangements are being made to distribute food stuffs to students that are based in that country.

And Ms. Chibesakunda said there is no Zambian in China who has been infected by the coronavirus.

She has thanked the Zambian government for timely intervention and support given to her embassy.

The Envoy further said she has received maximum cooperation from students and other partners in China.

She has since urged parents with students in China to remain calm as government is making progress to help everyone who is in need.

Can wearing a face mask protect you from the new coronavirus?

If it’s a regular surgical face mask, the answer is “no,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-disease specialist at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told Live Science.

Influenza will infect, hospitalize and even kill thousands upon thousands of Americans this year, but most people aren’t thinking of taking the same precautions for that illness.

A better way to avoid getting the coronavirus is to, first and foremost, postpone any travel to China, where the virus originated and has infected more than 11,000 people.

You can also thoroughly wash your hands; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are sick; and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces,

