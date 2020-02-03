New Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says he is under no illusions about what awaits him as a new Zambia boss.

Micho was officially unveiled on February 3 in Lusaka on a two-year deal.

His mandate is clear, to end Chipolopolo’s four-year absence from the AFCON.

However, the Serbian inherits a team that has lost its opening two Group H qualifying matches following a 5-0 away defeat to Algeria and a 2-1 home loss to Zimbabwe that has left Chipolopolo bottom on 0 points after two games played.

“I want to call it a neurosurgical operation knowing that Chipolopolo as a game is deeply engraved in the heart of Zambians,” Micho said.

“Knowing what football means to you all as your second religion, and I am fully aware of the responsibilities that are in front of me and I appreciate the past and all the great stakeholders who have built the brand of Zambian football.

“Also Knowing the responsibilities ahead of me, I come in front of you to become a partial mosaic of Zambian football.

“The biggest power is given to us in the game of football as coaches are to make people happy.

“In the last 20 years since I came to Africa, millions of people have been happy and I want to continue in the same fashion.”

The former Uganda, Zamalek and Orlando Pirates coach’s first official competitive assignment is next month during the FIFA match week of March 23-31 in a Group H doubleheader against Botswana at home and away.

“I am fully away of the challenges and issues that are of the front of us; two matches have been played in the AFCON qualifiers we are on zero points we have scored one and conceded seven,” Micho said.

“I would like from this moment, in the shortest possible honeymoon, to go back to the realities of life and that is finding the modalities that will bring Chipolopolo back to being the pride of Zambia.”

