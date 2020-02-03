Deputy Inspector General of Police In-Charge of Administration Eugene Sibote has warned members of the community in Kisasa area of Kalumbila District in North -Western Province not to take the law into their own hands.

Yesterday, some members of the community in Kisasa blocked the Solwezi -Mwinilunga Road with logs and in the process damaged the screen of a bus belonging to Power Tools when word went round that individuals believed to be behind the spate of gassing people at night were in the area.

Mr Sibote who is in Solwezi District rushed to the scene of the incident in Kisasa with a team of police officers to calm the situation and managed to apprehend 35 people for riotous behaviour.

“We shall not allow lawlessness to prevail anywhere including here in Kalumbila. People should not be misled by the images appearing on social media circulated by a few individuals who are bent to instill fear in the innocent citizens. Police will deal with all those involved decisively”, Mr Sibote warned.

He assured the community of adequate police presence in the area and that all suspected individuals should be reported to the police unlike people committing crimes by taking the law into their own hands.

Police in Solwezi last week recorded 26 cases of houses which were sprayed with unknown chemical in Manyama and Lumwana East areas.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo.

