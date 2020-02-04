About K3 billion has been allocated for the construction of the housing units for security wings countrywide, in the 2020 national budget.

And Ministry of Finance Budget Analyst, Chishimba Musonda says government is committed to uplifting the the welfare of security personnel, through the construction of decent housing units.

Mr Musonda was speaking during a meeting with Heads of Government Departments in Mongu today.

He has pointed out that Western province is among regions that will benefit from the 3 billion kwacha budgetary allocation.

Meanwhile, Western Province Local Government Officer, Nixon Nkwapu is happy with government’s plan to build housing units for security personnel in the region.

Mr Nkwapu has however appealed to government to quickly work on stalled infrastructure in newly created districts.

