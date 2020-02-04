2.8 C
Evacuating Zambian students will be against expert advice – Mushimba

editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Higher education minister Dr Brian Mushimba says it will be against professional protocol and experts guidance to evacuate Zambian students in China in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

He noted that the isolation and quarantine protocols advised by the experts in the prevention of the epidemic is important to adhere to especially in those areas that have been severely impacted by the epidemic.

Speaking when he received a donation of 20,000 face masks worth $10,000 from a Chinese firm to assist Zambian students in China, Dr Mushimba said the donation is timely and appreciated in the fight against the epidemic and will go to the intended beneficiaries.

He disclosed that all Zambian students in China living in the epicenter of the virus have been isolated and quarantined in an effort to minimize and eliminate transmission of the virus and assured that government is supporting the judgement of the experts for the safety and benefit of the students.

Dr Mushimba said government is in constant communication with the Chinese authorities in order to effectively support the Zambian students in that country during this period and further urged other students who are on self sponsorship to get in touch with the embassy in order for them to be assisted.

He assured that students are better off in China were the medication is being developed than flying for over sixteen hours just to be subjected to further isolation in Zambia where there is no medicine for the Coronavirus and further expose other citizens.

“ People have spoken about evacuating our students but I think that is premature and ill-timed because of the isolation and quarantine that is happening , even if there is chance of evacuation they would still not go back to their homes but will be quarantined further according to safety protocols” he said.

He assured that students are better off in China were the medication is being developed than flying for over sixteen hours just to be subjected to further isolation in Zambia where there is no medicine for the Coronavirus and further expose other citizens.

Dr Mushimba therefore said any discussions of evacuation are premature as government is listening to experts and going by what they are saying while keeping a tab on the students and providing any facilitation through the embassy in Beijing.

