Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Office of the Vice President engages ZAF to evacuate displaced Lumezi households

The Office of the Vice President, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), has engaged the Zambia Air Force to evacuate households that were displaced as a result of flash floods in Lumezi district of Eastern province.

A total of 116 households have been left homeless following heavy rains being experienced in the area.

DMMU National Coordinator, Chanda Kabwe says government is saddened by the number of households affected by the flash floods in most parts of the country.

A number of districts have suffered loss resulting from the floods, including Mambwe, Lumezi, Mpulungu, Kasama/Chilubula, Chilubi, Mushindano, Gwembe, Monze, Mitete, Chama, Lusaka and Samfya districts.

Mr. Kabwe says his Office is engaging the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Water Development and the Engineering Institute of Zambia, to come up with long term measures of preventing the floods.

He added that DMMU, working with the Zambia Meteorological Department, will continue issuing weather forecast alerts to ensure communities at risk are better prepared.

He has further assured that DMMU will continue responding to the affected communities to ensure no lives are lost.

Mr. Kabwe has also cautioned members of the public to avoid settling in flood prone areas and blocking drainages to prevent the effects of floods. The public is further urged to report any such cases to DMMU by calling the toll free number, 909.

Previous articleHH refutes ever commenting on Seer 1
Next articleFRA recovers 41 stolen bags of white maize

