Sports

Zanaco Brace for CAF Confed Cup Quarterfinal Draws

By sports
Zanaco Brace for CAF Confed Cup Quarterfinal Draws
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

It will be either West or North Africa for Zanaco in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals when the final knockout round draws are made on Wednesday evening in Cairo, Egypt.

Zanaco are the only side still standing from the COSAFA zone in this year’s competition heading into the last 8 draw.

Five teams alone are all from North Africa that include Zanaco’s Group C opponents and 2018/2020 runners-up RSB Berkane of Morocco.

There is also a very familiar name from Moroccan in the last eight draws in the form of Hassania Agadir who eliminated Green Eagles from the pre-group stage in November.

Ambitious Egyptian club Pyramids, their compatriots El Masry, and Libyan side Al Nasr, complete the North African roll heading into Wednesday’s nights draws.

Two-time CAF Champions League winners Enyimba of Nigeria and 1978 CAF Cup Winners’ Cup champions Horoya from Guinea, who were eliminated by Zesco from the 2015 CAF Champions League first round, complete the list.

But one thing is certain, there will be a brand new winner of the CAF Confederation Cup this season with none of the previous twelve winners in this year’s competition including 2018/2019 champions Zamalek who are instead in the quarterfinal draws of this terms’ CAF Champions League tomorrow after qualifying for the top tier competition.

“We have to wait to see who we are going to play and focus on them. We will treat each game differently because football is dynamic. We will plan for the next move when we know our next opponents are in the draws,” Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda said.

