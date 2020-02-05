2 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech following divisive address

As President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was seen ripping up a copy of the President’s speech.

Asked immediately after Trump’s speech why she tore up the transcript, Pelosi told reporters: “Because it was the courteous thing to do,” adding that it was “the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.” It isn’t clear what she meant by an “alternative.”

  When malawian constitutional court judges annulled the election results zambian constitutional court judges , WHAT!!!!!
    When nancy pelosi tore the presidents speech, that one who is still putting on a gown and wig, WHAT!!!!!!!

    2

  Nancy you will die with chikonko..at your age you still habour such bitterness..Any way thanks to Making America great again. Let me hear someone ati nyenyenye….Trump doesnt relate with African since he is sending our African people away..the Question should what are our african leaders doing to make people leave their country and cry for citizenship….why kuipatikisha…we need to sort out the elephant in the room and stop blaming people who dont want us

    2

