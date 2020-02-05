As President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was seen ripping up a copy of the President’s speech.
Asked immediately after Trump’s speech why she tore up the transcript, Pelosi told reporters: “Because it was the courteous thing to do,” adding that it was “the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.” It isn’t clear what she meant by an “alternative.”
Bitterness?
A true American heroine. Hats of to Nancy Pelosi and all the people who do not stand for B.S
When malawian constitutional court judges annulled the election results zambian constitutional court judges , WHAT!!!!!
When nancy pelosi tore the presidents speech, that one who is still putting on a gown and wig, WHAT!!!!!!!
Nancy you will die with chikonko..at your age you still habour such bitterness..Any way thanks to Making America great again. Let me hear someone ati nyenyenye….Trump doesnt relate with African since he is sending our African people away..the Question should what are our african leaders doing to make people leave their country and cry for citizenship….why kuipatikisha…we need to sort out the elephant in the room and stop blaming people who dont want us
If you can’t distinguish a great symbolic moment with bitterness , your analytic prowess needs updating
It looked like she did that partly also because Donald Trump snubbed her handshake.
I remember awisi Iris did the same and was made to do a walk of shame!