The Chilubi By-election

By Nkonkomalimba Kafunda

At a very elementary level, students of government and politics are taught that broadly defined governance is three pronged,it has three basic functions:

1. Political

2.Economic

3.Social.

The political function has to do with a conducive environment in which citizens rights and liberties are protected and respected.Where the state ensures there is protection of private property and an overall prevalence of law and order.Where citizens enjoy their rights and precipitously undertake their responsibilities, civic and otherwise.

The economic sphere involves the state creating an enabling environment for citizens to live decent lives, with gainful employment and general access to avenues of prosperity which in turn lead to a happy, healthy populace as well as a productive and well grounded society.

The social aspect is in respect of taking care of those who can not take care of themselves, the aged, the disabled, widows, orphans and all generally vulnerable groups in society through interventions such as social cash transfer, the provision of quality but affordable social services such as health care and education. Construction of roads, hospitals schools and other social infrastructure is the ambit of government and should be done so countrywide and without discrimination. This infrastructure is built at huge cost but usually with little economic benefit and that is why the private sector does not undertake such projects, while they are essential there simply is no profit.

It falls on government therefore to spread the tax Kwachas equitably so that every Zambian regardless of their location has access to affordable, preferably free, health, education and other social services. It follows therefore that to use the implementation of measures to achieve these lofty, noble but totally achievable goals by a government should never be used as a campaign tool during elections, creating an impression to voters that if they elect an opposition candidate as their representative in the legislature, the benefits of having a government will not accrue to them.

This evening I was watching the ZNBC main news and the Chilubi campaigns featured prominently albeit partisanly so. PF speakers at a rally were telling the people to vote for Mulenga Fube, their candidate, so that ongoing projects could continue as an opposition lawmaker will not have the capacity to mobilise the required resources to bring these projects to their desired conclusion.

In a nutshell the PF are telling the people of Chilubi that government will abrogate its responsibilities towards them if they vote for the opposition.How effete can this ruling party get? On top of abysmally failing to provide an environment for citizens to thrive economically and pursue dreams of happiness successfully, this government now wants segregated development.

This reminds me of defenders of Apartheid who said the system was separate but equal. No wonder there is such disparity in development in the majority of UPND strongholds. How callous will this regime sink?

Finally, while we understand the oppositions cry of electoral malpractices ranging from vote buying to violence perpetuated by the PF, boycotting elections will only rob the people of Chilubi and by extension the Zambian people their right to vote for a candidate of their individual preference, especially now that we need the numbers in parliament to keep bills like the nauseating bill 10 at bay. To UPND Chairman for Elections Gary Nkombo and NDC Spokesperson Saboi Imboela, and through them to like minded Zambians, boycotting of elections only works where the ruling party has a moral compass. It is abundantly clear that this is not the case here. Wining an election by any means is the order of the day, Legitimacy is not in their lexicon.

