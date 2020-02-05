The Law Association of Zambia has insisted that government should withdraw Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 because it threatens the country’s democracy.
LAZ President President Eddie Mwitwa wondered why government was in a hurry to amend the constitution, insisting that some clauses would have dire effects on Zambia’s democracy.
He insisted that Bill 10, if enacted, would allow government officials to campaign using government resources.
We have heard arguments and counter arguments from various organisations and individuals including LAZ. It is now time for the people’s representatives to debate the bill and make a descision on behalf of the people. That is why we voted for them . Why is LAZ bent on withdrawing the bill before parliament plays its part? LAZ is a representative of the lawyers in Zambia. It does not represent the voters. Please let the process flow.
Have read what is contained in bill 10 and listened to both camps on bill 10, those for and those against, I personally fill the NAYS have a bestest argument on why this bill should not go through compared to the YES camp.
Leave it to parliament. The only thing you can do is to lobby MPs not to pass the bill. You cannot deny them thye right to do their job.
Bills are not passed by rowdy crowds at intercontinental Hotel. Bills are not passed by NGOs neither are they passed by associations.Bills are not passed by parliamentary committee. Bills are passed into law by the Representatives of the people on the floor of parliament after aggressive debates. It is called representative democracy. Let the debate begin.
We have had enough of this story of Bill-10 can some one please highlight the nation if full to see the content in Bill-10 because every one is courting just one part this one another part some out of context,can some please write down what is in Bill-10 in order to end this debate once and for all.Looking at the stage were at as reached let the MP’s have say through parliament,upnd deceived us during the time of Referendum,this time we don’t want to hear from this mangwams.
MMMMMM let it go to parliament period
The UPND, NDC and progressive independents just have to walk out of parliament.
The traitors of the Zambian people will be exposed.
No need to waste time debating bill 10.
After the PF finished with bill 10. The others can return for normal business.
Prof Hansungule’s opinion would be extremely enlightening if he were to comment. However,Parliament remains the established forum for debating Bills. Walk outs and boycotts by dissenting MPs is a relegation of duty.