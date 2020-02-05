The Law Association of Zambia has insisted that government should withdraw Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 because it threatens the country’s democracy.

LAZ President President Eddie Mwitwa wondered why government was in a hurry to amend the constitution, insisting that some clauses would have dire effects on Zambia’s democracy.

He insisted that Bill 10, if enacted, would allow government officials to campaign using government resources.

