4 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Limping Zesco held by Struggling Nakambala, Mighty Unbeaten Under Chembo

By sports
33 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Limping Zesco held by Struggling Nakambala, Mighty Unbeaten Under Chembo
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United stayed fifth but improved slightly on Wednesday after drawing at home in Ndola against Nakambala Leopards to halt a two-match losing run in all competition.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions bounced back modestly from their recent losing run to draw 0-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium against relegation battling Nakambala.

Zesco have 35 points, three behind leaders Nkana from 18 and 20 games played respectively.

Wednesday’s draw in essence saw Zesco fail to use home advantage to the fullest that would have seen them creep to number two and one point behind Nkana.

But the draw was as good as a win for third from last Nakamabala who were beaten 3-0 in the first leg meeting last September at home in Mazabuka.

Meanwhile, at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira, bottom placed Mighty Mufulira Wanderers drew 0-0 with old foe Green Buffaloes.

The result saw Mighty remain unbeaten from two games in charge under new coach Tenant Chembo following last Sunday’s 0-0 draw at the same venue against Nkana.

Buffaloes are 8th on 30 points after the draw.

Interestingly, Zesco and Mighty meet next this Sunday at Shinde in a Week 21 fixture.

The match will also pit ex-Zesco coach Chembo against his former boss at the eight-time champions George Lwandamina.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleRTSA,ZICTA caution against taking pictures of accident victims

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Limping Zesco held by Struggling Nakambala, Mighty Unbeaten Under Chembo

Zesco United stayed fifth but improved slightly on Wednesday after drawing at home in Ndola against Nakambala Leopards to...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

RTSA,ZICTA caution against taking pictures of accident victims

editor - 7
The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA), have cautioned motorists and members of the...
Read more
Feature Politics

Katuka warns PF members as two UPND cadres are killed in Mongu

editor - 13
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka has warned the ruling PF “not to stretch their luck too far with violence.” The UPND says it has noted...
Read more
Headlines

Withdraw Bill 10, insists LAZ

editor - 14
The Law Association of Zambia has insisted that government should withdraw Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 because it threatens the country’s democracy. LAZ...
Read more
Feature Politics

Umulandu Taubola : Tribalism in PF

editor - 15
Every Citizen has a right to report anyone suspected of committing a crime I have read a number of articles and social media posts on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zanaco Brace for CAF Confed Cup Quarterfinal Draws

Feature Sports sports - 0
It will be either West or North Africa for Zanaco in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals when the final knockout round draws are...
Read more

Zesco Utd In a Tight Corner to Win Back Faith

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United begin to focus on retaining the FAZ Super Division this Wednesday when they host relegation battling Nakamabala Leopards at Levy Mwanawasa...
Read more

Napsa Stars Hand Mayuka A Lifeline

Feature Sports sports - 3
2012 AFCON winner Emmanuel Mayuka has been handed a lifeline by Napsa Stars. The ex-Southampton and Young Boys striker has joined ...
Read more

Micho Ready For Chipolopolo Challenge

Feature Sports sports - 6
New Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says he is under no illusions about what awaits him as a new Zambia boss. Micho was officially unveiled...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]