Zesco United stayed fifth but improved slightly on Wednesday after drawing at home in Ndola against Nakambala Leopards to halt a two-match losing run in all competition.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions bounced back modestly from their recent losing run to draw 0-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium against relegation battling Nakambala.

Zesco have 35 points, three behind leaders Nkana from 18 and 20 games played respectively.

Wednesday’s draw in essence saw Zesco fail to use home advantage to the fullest that would have seen them creep to number two and one point behind Nkana.

But the draw was as good as a win for third from last Nakamabala who were beaten 3-0 in the first leg meeting last September at home in Mazabuka.

Meanwhile, at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira, bottom placed Mighty Mufulira Wanderers drew 0-0 with old foe Green Buffaloes.

The result saw Mighty remain unbeaten from two games in charge under new coach Tenant Chembo following last Sunday’s 0-0 draw at the same venue against Nkana.

Buffaloes are 8th on 30 points after the draw.

Interestingly, Zesco and Mighty meet next this Sunday at Shinde in a Week 21 fixture.

The match will also pit ex-Zesco coach Chembo against his former boss at the eight-time champions George Lwandamina.

