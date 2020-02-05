TP Mazembe coach Pamphile Mihayo says Zesco United’s poor start to Group A action in the CAF Champions League contributed to their failure to reach the quarterfinals.

Zesco exited the Champions League group stage winless at the bottom with three points from six matches played in the group stage.

Coach George Lwandamina’s boys were 11 points behind group winners Mazembe after Saturday’s 3-1 loss in Lubumbashi, DR Congo.

“Zesco worked hard in this tournament. They were not bad at all. It was a tough group with Zamalek, De Agosto and Zesco,” Mihayo said.

“The difference with us is that we won most of our games during the first leg of the competition and this is what Zesco did not do,” he said.

“This made Zesco not to make it to the next stage but Zesco is a very good team just like the other three teams,” Mihayo said.

Mazembe advanced to the quarterfinals from Group A alongside Egyptians Zamalek.

Angola’s Primeiro De Agosto finished third with four points, one above Zesco.

