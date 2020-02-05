4 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
President Lungu not Attending the AU Summit, Zambia to be represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji is expected In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Wednesday 5th February, 2020 to represent Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu, at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

According to a statement released to the media by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Malanji will be accompanied by Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma, Minister of Justice Hon. Given Lubinda and other senior Government officials.

The AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, expected to run from 9th to 10th February, 2020, will be convened under the theme “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development”. It will be preceded by the 36th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council from 6th to 7th February, 2020.

Mr Malanji is expected to deliver a progress report to the Assembly on Ending Child Marriage on behalf of President Lungu, the President and Leader of Ending Child Marriage in Africa. The Minister will also deliver statements to the Assembly on the Implementation of the Master Road Map to Silence the Guns in Africa by the Year 2020 and the implementation of the Agenda 2063.

During the Summit, Mr. Malanji is expected to participate in the general debate on the Institutional Reform of the AU, the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), peace and security on the continent and the Reform of the United Nations Security Council.

The Minister is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings with other African Foreign Ministers and other foreign high-level dignitaries expected to travel to Addis Ababa during the period of the Assembly.

The AU is a continental body consisting of 55 member states. It was officially launched in 2002 in Durban, South Africa as a successor institution to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which existed from 1963 to 1999. The organisation is guided by its vision of “An Integrated, Prosperous and Peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena.” The Assembly of Heads of State and Government is the AU’s supreme policy and decision making organ which comprises all member states.

Previous articleChinese ambassador says Coronavirus is under control, pledges full support for Zambian students in China
Next articleGovernment wants to see more Zambians taking up Management Positions in the Mines-Kampyongo

2 COMMENTS

  1. Malanji used to make Chibuku at National Breweries in Ndola Wow! I’d have said God is great but they used to steal chibuku trucks at delivering to Chipulukusu and other compounds in the middle of night working together with his Manager and Security Guards. So we can’t praise God for that.

  2. President Lungu is demonstrating the essence of team work in the PF Government by assigning his Ministers to the AU Summit. This is good for Zambia. May God bless the people of this country.

