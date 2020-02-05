Every Citizen has a right to report anyone suspected of committing a crime

I have read a number of articles and social media posts on the issue of tribal hate speech by PF cadres namely, Chanda Nyela and Bizwell Mutale. Nothing wrong with writing such articles of condemnation but just writing will not achieve anything if the perpetrators of tribal hate speech know that there are no consequences to their criminal behaviour.

My plea to Zambians is this: DEVELOP A CULTURE OF REPORTING SUCH CRIMINAL ELEMENTS TO THE POLICE. Lay a complaint, provide evidence and have a docket opened. It’s mandatory for the police to open a docket for any genuine complaint presented before them.

I have noted with dismay the culture Zambians have developed of saying that the police will not do anything because its ruling party cadres and officials involved. This is understandable but let us all remember that ruling parties do not rule forever. Let’s have these complaints filed and if the police don’t perform their job the next government will prosecute. Remember the saying that ‘UMULANDU TAUBOLA’, well this is more applicable to criminal cases as there is no limitation of the period in which a criminal suspect can be prosecuted. Nazi holocaust criminals are still being prosecuted once caught even up to this day.

UMULANDU TAUBOLA.

#WakeUpZambia

#WeAreAllEqualBeforeTheLaw

