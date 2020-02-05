2 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Umulandu Taubola : Tribalism in PF

By editor
33 views
1
Feature Politics Umulandu Taubola : Tribalism in PF
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Every Citizen has a right to report anyone suspected of committing a crime

I have read a number of articles and social media posts on the issue of tribal hate speech by PF cadres namely, Chanda Nyela and Bizwell Mutale. Nothing wrong with writing such articles of condemnation but just writing will not achieve anything if the perpetrators of tribal hate speech know that there are no consequences to their criminal behaviour.

My plea to Zambians is this: DEVELOP A CULTURE OF REPORTING SUCH CRIMINAL ELEMENTS TO THE POLICE. Lay a complaint, provide evidence and have a docket opened. It’s mandatory for the police to open a docket for any genuine complaint presented before them.

I have noted with dismay the culture Zambians have developed of saying that the police will not do anything because its ruling party cadres and officials involved. This is understandable but let us all remember that ruling parties do not rule forever. Let’s have these complaints filed and if the police don’t perform their job the next government will prosecute. Remember the saying that ‘UMULANDU TAUBOLA’, well this is more applicable to criminal cases as there is no limitation of the period in which a criminal suspect can be prosecuted. Nazi holocaust criminals are still being prosecuted once caught even up to this day.

UMULANDU TAUBOLA.

#WakeUpZambia
#WeAreAllEqualBeforeTheLaw

[Read 61 times, 61 reads today]
Previous articleWining an election by any means is the order of the day: Taking the electorate hostage
Next articleWithdraw Bill 10, insists LAZ

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 0

Withdraw Bill 10, insists LAZ

The Law Association of Zambia has insisted that government should withdraw Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 because...
Read more
Feature Politics

Umulandu Taubola : Tribalism in PF

editor - 1
Every Citizen has a right to report anyone suspected of committing a crime I have read a number of articles and social media posts on...
Read more
Feature Politics

Wining an election by any means is the order of the day: Taking the electorate hostage

editor - 1
The Chilubi By-election By Nkonkomalimba Kafunda At a very elementary level, students of government and politics are taught that broadly defined governance is three...
Read more
Feature Politics

Zambians must unite against Tribalism and reject those propagating tribal divisions

editor - 7
By Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member We were always raised believing, that if you work hard hard, are honest enough, kind enough and God fearing...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech following divisive address

editor - 7
https://youtu.be/Ty92wz0K-CM As President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was seen ripping up...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Wining an election by any means is the order of the day: Taking the electorate hostage

Feature Politics editor - 1
The Chilubi By-election By Nkonkomalimba Kafunda At a very elementary level, students of government and politics are taught that broadly defined governance is three...
Read more

Zambians must unite against Tribalism and reject those propagating tribal divisions

Feature Politics editor - 7
By Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member We were always raised believing, that if you work hard hard, are honest enough, kind enough and God fearing...
Read more

HH refutes ever commenting on Seer 1

Feature Politics editor - 16
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has refuted the Column article by Wilfred Sameta entitled HH’s recent intimate tweet to Seer 1, and the sorcerer returning...
Read more

HH congratulates the people of Malawi

Feature Politics editor - 28
Fellow citizens, Join me in congratulating the people of Malawi for upholding the values and ideals of the institutions of governance, democracy and the rule...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 62 times, 62 reads today]