Displacement of a 1978 Local Community from farm plot number F439a raises concern

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Land Alliance says it is disturbed by the eminent displacement of about 487 families from farm plot number F439a, in the Malupili area, of Chilanga district.

According to information collected by the Alliance, the community in question settled on the said farm way back in 1978 and have since built their livelihoods around this land.

Zambia Land Alliance Executive Director Patrick Musole says the community members reported that Chilanga District Council had advised them to engage a surveyor to map the area, which they say was done, and the map was presented to the council.

Mr. Musole says to their surprise, the community members received notices to vacate the land which had been given to other people, mostly from Lusaka in 2019.

“ZLA is of the view that when allocating the land, Chilanga District Council should have considered the community members who have lived on the land for many years before opening it to the general public”, he said.

Mr. Musole said there was a need for the affected community to be consulted before giving the land to other people because they were the ones occupying and using the land.

He has underscored the importance of following the right procedure when acquiring land, which the community members tried to do when they wrote to the local council in 2016 so that their land could be normalized.

Mr. Musole is disappointed that the Council ignored the community members and went ahead to allocate the land to other people in 2019.

He has since called on the Chilanga District Council and the Ministry of Lands to revisit the case, and consider the livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable community members that are at a high risk of displacement.

Mr. Musole has urged the Council and the Ministry of Lands to do the right thing, and protect the land rights of the people of Malupili community.

Previous articleSocial media and online newspapers, a major source of news in Zambia-UNZA Don

