Free Trade presents a chance for success for Africa

By editor
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph Malanji says the Africa Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA) presents a higher chance of success when Africa resolves peace and security issues affecting certain parts of the continent.

Hon. Malanji welcomed this year’s theme, Silencing the Guns :Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development and said Africa seeks to achieve durable social and economic development.

Mr. Malanji who is in Addis Ababa to represent President Edgar Lungu at the 33rd African Union Heads of States and Government Summit is accompanied by Minister of Justice, Hon. Given Lubinda and Minister of Commerce and Trade, Hon. Christopher Yaluma

The Heads of states Summit has been preceded by the 36th ordinary session of the executive council that has officially opened today.

The Minister said no meaningful development could be achieved in Africa in the absence of peace and security.

The Minister further said Zambia has put in mechanism such as the amnesty programme for voluntary surrender of fire arms and demining of areas that have landmines that were planted during conflicts in some neighbouring states, in order to contribute to the Agenda of silencing the guns on the continent.

The Minister further said the Continental Free Trade Area will only thrive if Africa tackles the problem of instability that has ravaged some countries.

The Minister further said Zambia supports the AU Agenda of creating a single market as envisaged in the 7th National development plan that promotes an open and liberalized economy.

And First Lady Esther Lungu will be represented at the Organization for First Ladies for Development-OAFLAD- by Ministry of Health Assistant Director – Cancer Prevention Dr. Sharon Kapambwe.

This is according to press statement issued by Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza, First Secretary-Press & Tourism at the Zambia Embassy, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

1 COMMENT

  1. What success, you have resources the west would kill for yet you dream of success. You could be given a trillion dollars but you will have nothing to show for it. I’m personally fed up with all these themes and promises. We don’t have anything that we have developed as a country. If we could just point at one thing and say we have excelled in this, it would give hope to people. OH I FORGOT WE DO EXCEL IN CORRUPTION!

