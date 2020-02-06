The King of Beers, Budweiser, is sending Zambia’s top DJ and producer El Mukuka to perform at Africa’s largest electronic music festival, Ultra in South Africa.

Mukuka will be among the top artists performing at the world’s largest Electronic Dance Music Festival ‘Ultra’. He will perform alongside DJ Snake, Afrojack, Black Coffee, Da Capo and Jamie Jones in Johannesburg.

Being part of Ultra Music Festival line-up is the latest step in Mukuka’s career and dream as a pioneer of melodic house music on the African continent.

Mukuka will be the first Zambian DJ to perform at the music festival, opening doors and opportunities for many local artists to step up to the global stage.

“I am very delighted that Zambian Breweries is pushing Zambian talent further, not only locally but internationally,” he said. “Sitting in my bedroom studio six years ago, on the verge of dropping out of Berklee College of Music for inadequate financial support, I dreamt I would someday play Ultra South Africa. I didn’t know how or when it would happen, but I had a lot of faith in myself and in God!”

“Today that dream has come true. A Zambian flag on the Ultra stage for the very first time! Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who made this possible and to all of you for sticking by my side all these years and supporting my music.” he added.

El Mukuka is best known for his fusion of African music elements and deep melodic European house music. Being a DJ-Producer coupled with with his brand ambassadorship at Zambian Breweries, has allowed him be on the stage at some of the biggest festivals in sub-Saharan Africa. Some of these festivals include Corona Sunsets and Castle Lite Unlocks, which have hosted A-List African acts such as Black Coffee, Mic Casa, Goldfish and DJ Maphorisa.



“Zambian Breweries has opened doors for me. My growth over the past three years has been extraordinary as a Budweiser Brand Ambassador. I have grown my music career locally, regionally and now I have the chance to perform at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa,” he told fans.

The first Zambian to make it onto the Ultra Music Festival DJ Lineup, Mukuka will be performing on the Budweiser stage, which is known as the BudX stage on the 29th of February in Johannesburg.

Budweiser has positioned itself as the unifying factor joining with the Ultra Festival to bring people from all walks of life to celebrate life.

Mukuka will be flying the Zambian flag on stage as he performs and presents the best of House music.

“Every stage is really cool. And I am telling everyone who is coming to the event to bring a flag,” he said.

