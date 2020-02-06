Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has warned that no person should spend nights at Intercity Bus Terminus because the station is not a hotel.

Mr Lusambo said he had been receiving people at the office asking for help after being robbed when spending many days and nights there.

Mr Lusambo said the situation has also contributed to high cases of theft and insecurity, in the city.

He said there is need to bring sanity at the bus terminus.

The Lusaka Province Minister was speaking when he conducted an on the spot checks at Intercity Bus Terminus and Kulima Tower Bus Station on Wednesday to check on the preparedness of an outbreak of coronavirus in Lusaka.

Mr Lusambo warned that he would not allow the trend of people spending nights at the bus terminus to continue.

Mr Lusambo said there was need to beef up security at the station as people are being terrorised and their goods stolen which should not be case.

He said the terminus needed to be cleaned up by clearing out people with criminal minds to ensure it was safe for travelers.

Mr Lusambo said only people with bus tickets and those doing business would be allowed in the station during the night.

“Only people with tickets and those doing business will be allowed and no person would be allowed to spend nights as it was not a hotel, but a bus station,” said Mr Lusambo.

