The ANC Executive Committee has resolved to repatriate the remains of their former Secretary General Comrade Duma Nokwe and former President of the ANC Women’s League Comrade Florence Mophosho, who both died and were buried in Zambia at the time South Africa’s ruling Party was in exile.

In a letter to Patriotic Front Secretary General Comrade Davies Mwila, dated 29th January 2020, and delivered by South African High Commissioner to Zambia Mr. GN Twala in Lusaka this morning, ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule paid growing tribute to the people of Zambia.

He acknowledged the support and solidarity they gave to the people of South Africa during the liberation struggle against the apartheid regime.

“The National Executive Committee’s statement on the occasion of the birthday of the African National Congress, on 8th January 2020: presented by President Cyril Ramaphosa, pronounced a program of Action for 2020”, Mr Magashule said.

He said in the Program of Action, the NEC of the Organisation instructs the party to make arrangements for the return of the remains of former Secretary General Comrade Duma Nokwe and former President of the ANC Women’s league Comrade Florence Mophosho both of whose bodies are buried in Lusaka, Zambia.

Both Comrades Nokwe and Mophosho left South Africa in the 1960’s when the ANC was outlawed by the apartheid regime and they died in the 1980’s and their mortal remains are buried in Lusaka.

“We therefore wish to request your comradely assistance and guidance in the process of our attempt to return their mortal remains back to South Africa. Your guidance in this regard would be most helpful in ensuring that both our people who experienced these heroes in their lives find closure in the process”, the letter read.

And receiving the letter, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila assured his Comrade Twala that the PF would consult with the relevant government agencies and give all the necessary support to the repatriation process.

Mr Mwila has also announced that the African National Congress would be invited to attend PF’s General Conference later in the year.

“On behalf of the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front chaired by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, let me also send our greetings and compliments to the leadership and membership of the African National Congress”.

