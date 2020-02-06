As the local economy continues to slow down, retail chain Spar at Arcades Shopping Mall has announced that it will be closing down.
In a notice to suppliers, Spar Country Manager Ken Darby said the closure is due to the non viability of the business.
Mr Darby revealed that 29th March 2020 is the last day of trading.
He did not disclose the number of jobs to be lost or the impact on jobs following the decision.
“The store will run the February Month-End promotion while reducing stock. We will in April be moving any remaining stock and equipment to our other branches, or storage within Lusaka,” Me Darby wrote.
He said all other corporate stores will remain open.
[Read 835 times, 840 reads today]
More money in their pockets, no jobs and higher taxes,pabwato….what a bunch of jokers…
Mr Spar just compete….with poor economy people still buy and eat.
Bye bye Polio from SA
“Unprecedented Development” by P.F, M0nk3y’z.
P.F HAS FINALLY SUCCEEDED IN DESTROYING ZAMBIA.
PF will blame UPND for spar’ s closure.
TOO SAD. THAT SUPERMARKET ADDED VALUE TO ARCADES. I HOPE IT WILL NOT BE TURNED INTO A BAR OR NIGHT CLUB. OR ANY OF THESE POOR SHOPS PRETENDING TO BE SOMETHING. MAYBE SHOPRITE CAN TAKE IT UP. YOU PEOPLE FROM LUSAKA YOU STILL HAVE THE MALL NEAR UNZA SO DO NOT WORRY SO MUCH.
It’s an opportunity for the ZNFU to fill up the gap and it’s incumbent upon every Zambian to support them because their members have found it almost impossible to sell their products to these chain stores. And anyway it didn’t make much business sense to have these shops almost everywhere, which market did they target because there are similar shops at Manda Hill, East Park and Airport turnoff? If they don’t support Kabwe farmers by buying from them I see those at Kabwe closing soon
A SAD DEVELOPMENT! THE ECONOMY IS SO BAD THAT IT FEELS AS IF THE COUNTRY IS IN A WAR SITUATION. ELECTRICITY IS A PROBLEM; GOOD FOOD IS A PROBLEM; FUEL IS VERY EXPENSIVE; DEFORESTATION IS ALARMING BUT NO ONE SEEMS TO CARE; THERE MANY EMPTY SHOPS AT THESE SHOPPING MORE!
WE NEED A CURE TO THIS SICKNESS. SEER 1 HAS ALREADY GIVEN US THE DIAGNOSIS.
Zambians never cease to amaze me, not sure whether it is low level knowledge or outright ignorance. These closures and openings are all part of the business world we leave in. Everywhere in the world these things happen. But when they happen in Zambia people blame the Govt of the day all the time. In South Africa standard bank closed more than hundred branches, this spar has been very uncompetitive they need to change their pricing model. Citizens cannot continue to subsidize those high prices.
Spar is very expensive compared to other retail chain stores. Let them close down and go. Afterall we have got a lot of these foreign shops
You guys ..what is the problem. Any business person if he is not making profit closes and relocates elsewhere where he can make money. So why talking like dull people??
Massmart ie Game, Dion and Makro stores in SA are closing down and retrenching staff. WHO IS TO BLAME?
Spar has closed many shops before. The one along Kafue Road closed down immediately it opened due to competition from surrounding PnP Makeni Mall and SHoprite COSMOPOLITAN mall. Why haven’t they closed Spar Chawama and one in Garden house area.It is because they enjoy monopoly in that area. Once big guys move in you will them scampering out of the area.Why is it thatnew entrants like are making it big? It is just Business Decision and not Government to be blamed.