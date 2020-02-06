-2.9 C
Thursday, February 6, 2020
Zambia Revenue Authority seize suspected base metals at Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola.

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Revenue Authority has seized suspected base metals with traces of gold, palladium, nickel, manganese and precious stones weighing about 1.5 kilograms at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola.

The consignment was intercepted when ZRA Customs officers working with other security wings at the airport identified suspicious objects upon scanning the luggage of the passenger.

This prompted the officers to conduct a physical search in accordance with the law and it was discovered that there was consignment was concealed in the suitcase as medicine, tea-bags and a comb.

The officers further requested for customs declaration documents from the passenger but the accused failed to produce any mineral export permits thereby, contravening Section 48 of the Customs and Excise Act, of the Laws of Zambia.

Investigations have revealed that the arrested individual is the mastermind of this particular syndicate as it was further discovered that he also had some other precious stones in his custody.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Zambia Revenue Authority Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda.

Previous articleMazembe Coach Spells Out Zesco’s 2019/20 CAF Shortcomings
Next articleChipata civil servant nabbed for faking death of her Auntie and claiming her insurance benefits

