The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has directed Copperstone University to with immediate effect, cease offering 9 Programmes in Engineering.

This cessation is in accordance with the provisions of Statutory Instrument No. 25 of 2016 Part III Section 10 (1), which states that the proprietor of a Higher Education Institution shall not offer a Learning Programme for which it is not accredited.

Authority Corporate Communications Officer Boniface Musoba said in Lusaka that following a joint inspection with the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) on Friday, 31st January, 2020, HEA concluded that Copperstone University should cease to offer the Engineering Programmes until such a time that they are accredited by the Authority.

“Consequently, the Authority is urging all students at Copperstone University that were enrolled in the aforementioned Learning Programmes to enrol at alternative Higher Education Institutions that have those Learning Programmes accredited”, Mr Musoba said.

And Mr Musoba has urged all Higher Education Institutions to submit Learning Programmes for accreditation to avoid facing the same consequences.

He further explained that in accordance with the provisions of the Statutory Instrument No. 25 of 2016 Part III Section 15, the Authority shall, by 31st March, 2020, publish in the Gazette and a daily newspaper of general circulation, all the Learning Programmes it has accredited in all Higher Education Institutions in Zambia.

The Learning programmes in Engineering that Copperstone University has been directed to stop offering are Bachelor of Building & Construction, Bachelor of Electrical Engineering, Bachelor of Electronics Engineering and Bachelor of Mining Engineering.

Others are Diploma in Auto-Mechanics, Diploma in Electronics Engineering, Diploma in Mining Engineering, Diploma in Motor Vehicle Engineering and Certificate in Mining Engineering.

