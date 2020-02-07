4.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 7, 2020
Sports

Dan Kabwe Relishing Challenge at Silver Stars

Expectations are said to be high as coach Dan Kabwe starts his reign at Malawean Super League side Silver Strikers.

Kabwe late last month replaced Malawi legend Young Chimodzi as head coach of Silver on a two year deal.

The former Power Dynamos and Lusaka Dynamos coach is already in Malawi and took charge of his first training session last Tuesday.

Kabwe has a month in which to prepare Silver for the 2020 season that is commencing in March.

‘When you arrive in a strange place and rains fall, it shows signs of blessings,’ Kabwe told the club media in the interview conducted on a rainy day.

‘On targets, we are doing the target with management. You have to link the target with the vision of the sponsors,’ added the ex-Chipolopolo technical advisor.

The Bankers have won the league eight times with the last crown coming in 2014.

Malawean football journalist Peter Kanjere said:’ Expectations are high. It is for the first time that the Reserve Bank of Malawi, which sponsors Silver Striker have hired an expatriate coach.’

‘If he gets his acts right maybe he can be a success. Silver Strikers wins cups here and there but the challenge is that the team has not won the league for some time,’ Kanjere said.

Kabwe was club-less after leaving FAZ Super Division side Lusaka Dynamos over a year ago.

