Filing in of Nomination Papers for FAZ President Subject to Vetting Process by the Ethics Committee

By Chief Editor
3
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the filing in of nomination papers is not the final stage in the screening process in accordance with the electoral code.

Featuring on Lusaka’s Capital FM’s Big Issue program, Kamanga said candidates, including Kalusha Bwalya, who have filed in their nomination papers will wait to hear the outcome of their candidacy once the Ethics Committee has done the screening process in line with the FAZ Statutes.

Kamanga said the Ethics Committee will forward the names that would have passed the screening process to the Electoral Committee.

“Once the nominations come through, there is the vetting process,” he said.
“As the statutory requirement, we have the Ethics Committee that will scrutinize the names that will be forwarded to the Electoral Committee.”

He added: “Once that is done, those that are not selected will have a chance to appeal to the Appeals Committee to redress any shortcomings.”

And once the vetting process is done, the candidates will commence the election season starting from March 7-21. Kamanga said that elections were being conducted in strict adherence to the FIFA approved roadmap.

He said that Councillors had approved the Electoral Code and Electoral and Appeals Committees.

Kamanga said the decisions by the EGM was part of the fulfillment of the statutory requirements. He also retraced how the constitutional amendments were initiated by FIFA with Zambia having been given an ultimatum.

“The week we got into office, we found a letter from FIFA to change the constitution up to end of March (2016). We appealed and they gave us a six months extension,” he said.

Kamanga lamented that there was the insistence on basing the tenure of his 4-year mandate on two Africa Cup of Nations failures. He said that under his watch, FAZ had laid a strong grassroots foundation and also uplifted the women’s game.

He appealed to candidates contesting for positions to focus on selling ideas and not personality attacks.

Kamanga said football was bigger than one individual and required the input of all the citizens equally. He also expressed optimism that the recruitment of Chipolopolo coach Milutin Sredojevic popularly known as Micho had set the tone for a turnaround of the Chipolopolo fortunes.

Zambia will be away to Cameroon on March 5 before hosting the indomitable lionesses five days later. Winner over two legs will qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics while the loser will have another shot with another two-legged tie with Chile.

3 COMMENTS

  2. No ethics committee in the world can approve Great Galu’s papers but a PF Party commitee, he was found guilty for receiving a bribe for votes…i mean he used our vote on FIFA for his own selfish reasons, that’s also the reason he never picked a Zambian player for that football award this is how villainous this man is, he has no plan in life but playing like a small boy and getting contacts from his former players like Kano who are contributing to their nation from their own pockets and living in their own countries.
    If he has nothing to do let him wait for 2021 so he can play ball boy again for Lungu…if he had any brains in him he wouldn’t have crossed that line but the Galu would do anything for a few coins of silver. To hell with the Great Galu…to hell!!

