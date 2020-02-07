The People’s Alliance for Change has accused politicians of taking advantage of people’s ignorance to propagate tribalism for political mileage.

Party President Andyford Banda says some politicians have run out of messages and are now targeting rural areas where they are using tribalism as a tool to de-campaign their opponents and win the voters support.

Mr Banda says the sentiments attributed to Patriotic Front Mobilisation Committee Member Bizwell Mutale in a video that has gone viral on Social media where he is quoted saying Zambia is not ready for a Tonga President is retrogressive and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

He said such sentiments have potential to cause chaos in the country and if not well managed, this kind of politics will cause more divisions among Zambians especially the future generation.

Mr Banda said it is sad that politicians have continued to divide the nation on tribal grounds ignoring the efforts that were made by First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda to unite the nation under the “One Zambia, One Nation Motto”.

He has proposed that tribalism should be criminalised in Zambia to discourage politicians from preaching hatred among Zambians.

Mr Banda said when PAC forms Government in 2021, criminalising tribalism will be one of the things that will be prioritised in the quest to unite the nation that has been divided by those in power with the help of few opposition members.

