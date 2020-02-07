4.5 C
Prison Leopards Recall Fired Coach

By sports
33 views
0
FAZ National Division One side Prison Leopards have reversed the dismissal of head Coach Mwenya Chipepo after an outcry from club supporters.

Prison earlier this week fired Chipepo together with his assistants Mulife Sitali and William Chinyama before replacing him with Willie Chalwe.

Club spokesperson Brian Mooya has confirmed Chipepo’s reinstatement together with his assistants while Chalwe has been made technical director.

Prisons have since pulled down the statement and pictures that announced Chipepo’s overturned dismissal from the club’s official Facebook page.

‘Contrary to what was reported on 4th February 2020, we wish to inform the general public that no changes have been made to the club’s Technical Bench and that except for the inclusion of former head coach Frank Miti to the bench, Mwenya Chipepo remains head coach,’ Mooya said.

‘This decision was arrived at after a meeting by Prison Leopards Executive Committee held at Correctional Service Headquarters in Kabwe on 5th February 2020, and further consultations with other stakeholders.’

‘During the same meeting, the Committee also decided to form a technical team and appointed Willie Chalwe as technical director. Other members of the technical team are Billy Petamoya and Rodwell Yoramu Snr,’ he said.

Promotion contenders Prison are fourth on the table with 35 points, seven behind leaders Kitwe United, after 20 matches played.

