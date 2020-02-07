The Brazilian Bioenergy, Ethanol and Sugarcane Association has pledged to support Zambia with technological advancements in its quest to develop the Biofuel Industry.

Association President Mario Campos said his association is pleased with the interest shown by Zambia in seeking for solutions to diversify into clean energy which improves human well-being and overall welfare beyond the Gross Domestic Product.

Speaking In Brasilia when he paid a courtesy call to the Zambian Embassy, Mr Campos commended Zambia for its persistence in a bid to diversify into bio fuel and clean energy supply and reducing dependence on imported fuels.

And Mr Campos said the Biofuel Seminar scheduled for the first quarter of 2020 in Lusaka, shows consistency from Zambia with plans in setting up a biofuel Industry in the near future.

Mr Campos said that many countries in Latin America have embraced the technological processes of producing ethanol which has proved to be cheaper than other sources of energy.

He said world over, countries are seeking options of biofuel as alternatives to fossil fuels which is very expensive to generate.

Mr Campos said high oil prices have proved to be militating against economic growth globally.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Dr Alfreda Kansembe Mwamba reiterated Zambia’s Commitment to promoting green energy that is cheaper to produce than fossil fuel.

She told Mr Campos, the President of Bioenergy, Ethanol and Sugarcane Association, to encourage more of its members to attend the Biofuel meetings in Zambia so that they can show case their products and technology.

This is according to a statement issued by Grace Makowane, First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Brazil.

