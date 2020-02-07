Economics Association of Zambia President Lubinda Habaazoka has predicated that Zambia’s economic situation is expected to improve in 2020.

Dr. Habaazoka said this is especially so due to favorable rainfall patterns and the expected normalization of water levels needed for electricity generation in Zambia.

He said the new hydroelectric power plants that are expected to be added to the grid this year will definitely reduce pressure in the energy sector.

Dr. Habaazoka said it is expected that the kwacha might still be under pressure threatening levels of inflation.

He said metal prices are expected to increase triggering increased interest in the mining sector by investors.

“It is advised that citizens take a keen interest in engaging in artisanal mining to ensure that wealth remains in Zambia and benefits the Zambia people. It is important to note that participants have adjusted their economic behavior given the current economic situation both domestically and globally. This means the wait and see approach will be abandoned in favor of the business must begin approach,” Dr Habaazoka stated.

“With a gold value chain coming up well, we expect full implementation by ZCCM IH and Bank of Zambia to boast lender morale. It is expected that KCM will finally be moved to more independent managers.”

He added, “Looking at increased interest for Zambia especially from non-traditional trading partners, it is expected a proper debt amortization plan will organically fall in ensuring that Zambia continues meeting its obligations as the fall due.”

Dr Habaazoka also expects that Zambia will face ideological pressures that will need a strong national sense of belonging to overcome.

“Overall, with a boom in the electrical car industry, improvements in the USA economy, expected increased raw material consumption appetite and Brexit, major global economic players will have their eyes on Africa and Zambia has a comparative advantage with only Rwanda posing competition. Very important to note that whilst other market participants might have a pessimistic approach, Asian and Middle East players remain bullish for Zambia.”

