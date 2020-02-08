The South African Airways (SAA) will cease all its flights to Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola effective end of this month.

The flight schedule for February remains unchanged though.

The move is part of South Africa’s official flag carrier’s restructuring plan intended to support the airline’s transformation into a sustainable and profitable business.

“On 29th February, SAA will close the following regional and international services from Johannesburg to Ndola, Abidjan via Accra, Entebbe, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Luanda and Munich and Sao Paulo,” the joint Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) of SAA announced yesterday in a press statement published on the company website.

On the other hand, the airline has retained some regional services including flights from Johannesburg to Lusaka, Blantyre, Dar es Salaam, Harare, Kinshasa, Lagos, Lilongwe, Maputo, Mauritius, Nairobi, Victoria Falls, Livingston, and Windhoek.

“The initiatives we are taking now will strengthen SAA’s business. We believe that this should provide reassurance to our loyal customers that SAA is moving in the right direction. We are focused on our mandate to restore SAA’s commercial health and create an airline that South Africans will be proud of,” the BRPs stated further, according to the statement.

“In line with SAA’s commitment to take urgent action to conserve cash, and create a viable platform for a successful future, key measures need to be implemented now,” the statement reads, adding that these measures include targeted changes to the route network, deployment of more fuel-efficient aircraft and optimisation of organisational structures.

Similarly, the airline has cancelled all other domestic destinations, including Durban, East London, and Port Elizabeth, which will also cease operation by SAA on February 29.

Domestic routes operated by Mango will not be affected.

However, the airline will continue to serve Cape Town on a reduced basis.

“All customers booked on any cancelled international and regional routes will receive a full refund. Customers booked on cancelled domestic flights will be re-accommodated on services operated by Mango,” the statement reads further.

“SAA does not intend to make any further significant network changes. And passengers and travel agents can, therefore, feel confident about booking future travel with South African Airways,” the airline added.

