3.6 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 10, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Barclays Bank Zambia PLC officially becomes Absa Bank Zambia PLC

By editor
33 views
0
Headlines Barclays Bank Zambia PLC officially becomes Absa Bank Zambia PLC
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com
  • Barclays Bank Zambia PLC completes legal name change to Absa Bank Zambia PLC
  • Company fully rebrands and adopts Absa name across Zambia
  • Absa Bank Zambia PLC is part of Absa Group Limited, a proudly African banking group with a presence across 12 countries
    and an international office in London and soon to open one in New York

Absa Bank Zambia PLC, a subsidiary of Absa Group Limited and which is formerly known as Barclays Bank Zambia PLC, has today received the license to operate and trade under its new name from the Bank of Zambia.

The name change marks the start of a new era for the bank’s operations, one that sees the realisation of an ambition to become an independent African bank.

“Today we begin a new chapter as Absa Bank Zambia PLC adopting our parent company’s name and brand while retaining our indelible commitment to Zambia and its people. Our new brand is a commitment to Zambia and to the wider continent: Absa is a truly African bank, with global scalability and reach,” said Mizinga Melu, Managing Director of Absa Bank Zambia PLC.

The company, which has been operating in Zambia for over 100 years, reiterated its commitment to the country’s growth and economic development under the Absa brand.

“We have invested in crucial sectors of development of the national economy, including Mining, Energy, Agriculture, Public Sector, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Telecoms, Financial Services, Wholesale and Trading. We will continue to play a critical role by investing in these sectors without neglecting the ordinary citizen who seeks quality financial services and safe investments for their hard-earned money,” said Mizinga Melu.

For customers, there will be no change to their account details and there will no fee changes associated with the name change.The Bank’s branches will continue to operate as usual.

From 10 February 2020, all new cards and cheque books will be issued under the Absa brand. Barclays branded cards will continue to work as normal until their date of expiry. Customers can continue to use their Barclays branded cheque books until 31 August 2020. Thereafter, only cheques drawn on from an Absa branded cheque book will be accepted.

Customers are urged to be particularly vigilant during this time, as fraudsters are always looking for opportunities to obtain
important personal information.

Mizinga Melu reaffirmed that the Bank would remain a significant player in the banking and financial services sector in Zambia and a contributor to the country’s economy.

“As Absa, our ambition is to become a digitally-led bank that is centred around the ever-changing needs of customers. We
believe we have a role to play and intend to leverage digital technology to expand reach and access of financial services but
also provide affordable services,” Mizinga Melu said.

[Read 81 times, 91 reads today]
Previous articleHailstorms destroy over 60 houses and maize fields in Samfya

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 0

Barclays Bank Zambia PLC officially becomes Absa Bank Zambia PLC

Barclays Bank Zambia PLC completes legal name change to Absa Bank Zambia PLC Company fully rebrands and adopts...
Read more
Rural News

Hailstorms destroy over 60 houses and maize fields in Samfya

editor - 1
Over 60 houses have collapsed in Samfya district of Luapula Province following a hailstorm and heavy rains that have left several families without food...
Read more
Columns

IBA warning to broadcast stations: a case of blaming the messenger

editor - 1
By Parkie Mbozi Recently the IBA issued a warning to broadcasting stations against using social and online media as sources of news and agendas....
Read more
Headlines

UPND accuse Bowman Lusambo of publicly characterizing of HH as a Satanist

Chief Editor - 15
The UPND on the Copperbelt has reacted angrily to what they have termed as insults and hate speech against its Leader Hakainde Hichilema by...
Read more
Health

Zambia must aggressively fight and stop the coronavirus from entering the country – Nevers Mumba

editor - 7
A few hours ago, I flew into Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. I am alarmed at how casually we are handling passengers coming from China....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND accuse Bowman Lusambo of publicly characterizing of HH as a Satanist

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
The UPND on the Copperbelt has reacted angrily to what they have termed as insults and hate speech against its Leader Hakainde Hichilema by...
Read more

My “there will be no Tonga president” statement was taken out of context-Bizwell Mutale

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
Patriotic Front national mobilization committee member Bizwell Mutale has put the record straight regarding the alleged tribal remarks that were attributed to him. Mr. Mutale...
Read more

Zambia should not be divided by selfish politicians ahead of the 2021 general elections-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said that Zambia belongs to all tribal groupings in the country and should not be divided by selfish...
Read more

President Lungu arrives in Northern Province on a four-day working visit

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
President Edgar Lungu has reiterated his call for Zambians to remain united and maintain the Spirit of oneness regardless of ethnic groupings. Speaking...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 81 times, 91 reads today]