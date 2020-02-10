3.6 C
Feature Politics

Human Rights Commission calls on PF to provide leadership against tribalism

By editor
Human Rights Commission Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga has called for any end to continued hate speech based on one’s ethnic or tribal orientation because it is a violation of human rights.

Mr Mwandenga said the smear politically motivated campaigns targeted at individuals on account of their tribe or place of origin is discriminatory and unconstutional.

He said the right to equality and protection against any form of discrimination, including based on one’s tribe, is quaranteed under Article 23 of the Constitution of Zambia, Chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia and must be respected by everyone.

He particularly called on the PF Leadership to provide effective leadership against tribalism by publicly censuring or reprimanding their leaders and members engaging in hate and tribal remarks.

Mr Mwandenga said tribal remarks constitute hate speech and is also prohibited under the Public Order Act because in addition to being a violation of human rights, it is a recipe for breach of national peace, unity and stability.

He called on everyone not to sacrifice respect for human rights, national peace, unity and stability for selfish and unsustainable political gain.

Mr Mwandenga has further advised that if no practical measures are taken to curtail tribal hatred which is becoming systemic, it may reach the threshold of a crime against humanity.

He said perpetrators of tribal hate speech must be reminded that tribe, like race, is a birth right and therefore, so fundamental a human right that its violation may ignite deep rooted negative consequences for the country.

“In some countries tribal hatred caused widespread discrimination, conflict, civil war and genocide. It is for this reason that tribal hatred and discrimination should not be tolerated or seen as a matter of mere politicking”, he added.

Mr Mwandenga called for the upholding of the “One Zambia, One Nation”, in words and practice for continued national unity, peace, respect and protection of everyone’s rights and freedoms.

