-6 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 10, 2020
type here...
Economy

Madison Financial Services Plc is not closing down, still viable

By Chief Editor
33 views
0
Economy Madison Financial Services Plc is not closing down, still viable
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Madison Financial Services Group says it is still a viable business.

They have been unverified reports circulating stating that Madison Group recently defaulted on a USD3.5 million guarantee, for which a court Judgement has awarded USD9 million to FNB.

But in a statement released by Corporate Communications Manager Patience Chisanga, the company said it notes with deep concern the publication of false, incorrect and fabricated statements making rounds on some sections of social media about the financial status of Madison Financial Services Plc and its subsidiaries.

“The said falsehoods being circulated by persons with ill intent have gone viral via Whatsapp Messenger and online blogs claiming that Madison is closing down.”

“We would like to state out rightly that these statements which are malicious and meant to harm our group of companies have been peddled for some time by elements who clearly hold ulterior motives for reasons only known to themselves. We wish to state that Madison Financial Services Plc and its subsidiaries are sound going concerns trading normally and will continue to do so,” the statement read.

It said the Madison Group has been growing year on year with revenues on an upward trajectory over the last few years and the trend is expected to continue.

“The Group wishes to assure its clients and stakeholders that despite the challenging economic environment the Group will strive to achieve positive results in 2020 and beyond.”

“We wish to clarify that one of our subsidiaries MGen did issue a financial guarantee to one of its clients in the normal course of insurance business and if the said Guarantee is called upon MGen will perform as the Guarantee is secured.”

It said, “The Madison businesses are in the financial services and therefore are regulated entities and thus operate under the strict supervision of the various regulators. We urge all our customers, policy holders and stakeholders to remain confident in the Group.”

“Madison Financial Services Plc, a proudly Zambian brand remains a market leader competing favourably amongst internationally affiliated peers in the financial and insurance sector. We trust that our customers; business partners and stakeholders will continue to support us as we strive to push forward the economic development agenda of Zambia.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleMy “there will be no Tonga president” statement was taken out of context-Bizwell Mutale

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Madison Financial Services Plc is not closing down, still viable

The Madison Financial Services Group says it is still a viable business. They have been unverified reports circulating stating...
Read more
Headlines

My “there will be no Tonga president” statement was taken out of context-Bizwell Mutale

Chief Editor - 17
Patriotic Front national mobilization committee member Bizwell Mutale has put the record straight regarding the alleged tribal remarks that were attributed to him. Mr. Mutale...
Read more
Feature Sports

Determined Zesco beat Mighty, Forest, Zanaco win

sports - 1
Zesco United showed character of old today with an efficient display to beat Mighty Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 to make a marginal but important move...
Read more
Feature Politics

Opposition has not done much to ensure that Kaande ward in Mongu District is developed-Wina

Chief Editor - 20
Vice President INONGE WINA has asked the people of Kaande ward in Mongu District of Western Province to vote for a candidate who will...
Read more
Economy

Zambia is working towards ratifying the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area

Chief Editor - 7
Commerce,Trade and Industry Minister CHRISTOPHER YALUMA says Government is working towards ratifying the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area -AfCTA by May...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia is working towards ratifying the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area

Economy Chief Editor - 7
Commerce,Trade and Industry Minister CHRISTOPHER YALUMA says Government is working towards ratifying the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area -AfCTA by May...
Read more

National Road Fund Agency collects K1.2 Billion in toll fees in 2019

Economy Chief Editor - 12
The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) collected over K 1.2 billion in toll fees last year. NRFA Chief Executive Officer Wallece Mumba said...
Read more

Stephen Kampyongo warns illegal Gold Miners in at Kasenseli gold mine

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has assured Chief Chibwika of Mwinilunga district in North-Western Province of Security at Kasenseli gold mine against illegal...
Read more

South African Airways ends flights to Ndola

Economy editor - 13
The South African Airways (SAA) will cease all its flights to Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola effective end of this month. The flight...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]