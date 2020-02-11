4.5 C
Zambia Police warns public after they attack a suspect accused of gassing households

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Police has appealed to members of the public to avoid at all cost taking the law into their own hands in the advent of the prevailing alleged gassing of households in Lusaka.

Police spokesperson Ester Katongo said that this call comes in the wake of some attacks on members of the public in Lusaka’s Middle West area where some members of the public descended on innocent people suspected to be behind the alleged gassing in the area.

“In the early hours of today, 11th February, 2020 around 02 hours, a Toyota Corolla with unknown registration number was burnt by a mob in Middle West in Lusaka after suspecting the occupants to be behind the gassing,” Ms. Katongo Said.

“However, the driver of the same motor vehicle managed to escape.” She added.

And the Police spokesperson added that the same night another Toyota Corolla white in color which was booked from Matero driven by Raymond Nkhoma aged 25 of Matero had its front and rear windscreen damaged by a mob.

Ms Katongo further explained that also recorded was an attack on Wilson Shiyachele aged 34 of Mumbwa who was beaten by a mob on similar suspicions and sustained deep cuts in the head and a swollen face.

“This occurred on 11th February, 2020 around 01 hours and was however rescued by a joint patrol team of police officers and neighborhood watch members and was rushed to Hospital,” Ms. Katongo disclosed.

She has since reminded members of the public that whenever they apprehend any suspected criminal, they should surrender them to police to allow police officers to investigate the allegations.

Meanwhile, Ms Katongo has dismissed information circulating that nine people have died in Lusaka as a result of gassing and has urged members of the public to ignore such information and treat it as false news.

She reiterated that the earlier position stated by the Inspector General of Police in his statement earlier issued that Police officers are on the ground with a view of verifying reports of gassing which have been received so far from members of the public.

Ms Katongo added that the Police have not ignored the reports from members of the public and have already launched investigations in the matter.

She has further stated that as a preventive measure, the police command has increased on the number of police officers deployed in areas where incidences of the alleged gassing have been reported and have placed all other areas on high security alert.

  1. Please Esther Katongo, share with us what those victims of instant justice were doing that time of night or early hours. It would help if members of the public knew that those suspects were actually coming from or going to work or any reasonable explanation, and save them from suspicious mobs. Meantime people must support the police to get to the bottom of this thing.

