Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Zambia’s continued active participation in major tourism events praised

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation has praised Zambia for continued active participation in major tourism events including the just-ended eleventh edition of the Tourism Investment and Business Forum for Africa.

In a letter to Zambia’s Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela, UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili thanked the Minister for honouring the organization by attending the 2020 Edition of INVESTOUR in the framework of the 40th Edition of the International Tourism Trade Fair of Madrid (FITUR).

Ambassador Pololikashvili said the event was successful, welcoming 200 participants from more than 40 countries of Africa and the World, including 20 African Ministers of Tourism and Heads of Delegations including Reyes Marob, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism of Spain.

He said the edition emphasized the UNWTO’s theme of Tourism and Rural Development through round table discussions which also offered the opportunity showcase the diversity of Africa’s creative industry and cultural heritage.

And Mr Chitotela said he appreciates the cordial relation between Zambia and the UNWTO and that he was most grateful to the African continent for giving Zambia a chance to steer the tourism sector to another level during the tenure of chairing the Commission for Africa on Tourism.

He thanked President Edgar Lungu for entrusting him the mammoth task of overseeing the Ministry of tourism.

The Minister said the Zambia Mission in France is doing great job of ensuring the country’s presence at important events including those of the UNWTO that oversees world tourism affairs.

Zambia was among countries that participated at the FITUR and INVESTOUR held on 23rd January 2020.

This is contained in a statement issued by Sakabilo Malembwe, the Ministry of Tourism and Arts spokesperson.

Previous articleCTPD concerned with the involvement of Children and Women in Gold Mining in Eastern Province

